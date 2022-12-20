Magnitude 6.4 earthquake causes widespread damage in far Northern California

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Northern California early Tuesday morning, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power in Humboldt County.

The quake was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday 11 miles from Fortuna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Dispatchers received two reports of injuries early Tuesday, including a broken bone and a head injury, with both patients expected to survive, said Samantha Karges, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. There were no immediate reports of fatalities early Tuesday morning.

There was extensive damage to roads and homes, Karges said. Most of the destruction is in Rio Dell, Fortuna, Ferndale and Scotia in the Eel River Valley.

No tsunami was expected.

On social media, some reported that the quake caused furniture to move and items to fall to the floor.

“That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess,” Ferndale resident Caroline Titus wrote on Twitter, showing broken items in her home.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 70,000 people across Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday morning. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, Karges said, adding that “there is no time available” for when services might come back online.

Several gas leaks were reported, as well as damage to water lines, Karges said. PG&E tweeted that it “initiated its emergency response plan, and crews are responding to gas and electric hazards.”

There were no reports of damage early Tuesday to critical roadway infrastructure, said Sgt. Caleb Carsey with the California Highway Patrol in Humboldt County, who described the earthquake as “pretty violent.”

State Route 11 at Fernbridge, the county’s oldest bridge, was closed early Tuesday because the bridge was cracked in four places, according to the California Highway Patrol. Pictures on Twitter showed the concrete was fractured in several places. Crews were dispatched for an integrity check, Carsey said.

Some residents reported receiving an electronic quake alert on their phone before strong shaking began. “That earthquake was insane ... a good 15-20 seconds of shaking,” one resident said on Twitter.

The quake struck along the coast south of Eureka in a seismically active part of California. It was felt across the North Coast region, and aftershocks continued as daylight approached Tuesday.

Exactly a year ago, the same area was hit by a magnitude 6.2 quake that shattered windows and caused some damage.

The USGS said the Tuesday earthquake occurred 17 miles from Eureka, 24 miles from Arcata, California, and 30 miles from McKinleyville, California. It was followed by numerous aftershocks.

In the past 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.0 and 7.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.