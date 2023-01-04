Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar, and Paradise Park

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued new mandatory evacuation warnings and orders for a wide swath of low-lying areas of the county because of a risk of flooding, debris flow and other dangers from heavy rain and fierce winds.

New evacuation orders were issued for parts of Felton, Soquel, Paradise Park and parts of the Pajaro Valley. Evacuation orders mean that residents in those areas should leave immediately due to the threats of rising flood water, debris flow and other dangers.

New evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton and other regions. People in these zones should be prepared to evacuate and elderly and others needing more time to evacuate should leave the area.

North county

Evacuation warnings in Boulder Creek have been issued for areas just northeast of Little Basin Cabin and Campgrounds across to Highway 9. From there, going south, evacuation warning zones stretch down to Felton where fewer have been issued. One evacuation order was issued for the Paradise Park area stopping at Crossing Street.

Two zones in Felton are under an evacuation order: one near the Safeway and one east of Felton Roaring Camp and north of the River Grove RV Park. The RV Park is not under an order or warning but Felton Roaring Camp is in an evacuation warning zone.

Several zones just south of Big Basin Redwoods State Park and West Waddell Creek State Wilderness Park down to almost near the coastline are under evacuation warnings. The zones stop before Prospect Hill. Between Prospect Hill and the coastline there is no evacuation warning as of 2:30 p.m.

An evacuation order was issued for one zone in the far north west corner of the county near Año Nuevo State Park.

Mid County

The evacuation order covers all of Soquel Village and other parts of Soquel all of Rio Del Mar. An evacuation order was issued in error for Capitola Village, though officials from the City of Capitola say they are looking into whether to issue an evacuation order for some low-lying parts of the city.

South County

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued additional evacuation orders for other areas of Watsonville near the western edge of Freedom Boulevard and around the low-lying areas of the city that abut the Pajaro River.

The evacuation order extends to the area west of the airport in Pajaro Valley, extending up to Freedom Boulevard.

Check here to confirm whether or not your home is located in an evacuation zone.

Watsonville officials have ordered the evacuation of about 2,200 residents located along a stretch of Salsipuedes Creek ahead.

Watsonville evacuation zone (City of Watsonville)

The area, depicted in blue in the map, extends from the intersection of Main Street and Hwy 129 up to the intersection of E. Lake Avenue and College Road. The area is within a flood zone that the city expects to flood, according to city spokesperson Michelle Pulido. The neighborhoods area sustained unexpected flooding during the recent New Year’s Eve storm.