26 PG&E crews gear up in Soquel, as large power outages hit mountain communities

Crews from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company have been stationed out of the old drive-in theater near Soquel Avenue in anticipation for the incoming storm.

PG&E’s Incident Commander Sid Silva said there are currently 26 total crews readily available, although more may be coming tomorrow depending on the severity of the storm.

As of now, PG&E crews have been working to keep streets safe and free of debris, Silva said.

“If there’s equipment that’s fallen, we’ll go out and remove it so we have access to public and first responders,” he said.

As wind picks up and the storm draws closer, PG&E’s outage map shows outages hitting parts of the mountains including Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Bonny Doon.

Davenport and the area north of the oceanside town, stretching up to Año Nuevo State Park are experiencing substantial outages as well.

A PG&E spokesperson was not immediately available for specifics regarding the number of customers without power, but the company’s map shows that anywhere between 500 and 4,999 customers could be affected in each of these areas.