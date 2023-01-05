‘It’s crazy’: Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats

Flooding struck the Rio Del Mar area as early as 8 a.m. Thursday, as storm-driven waves caused water to go over the ocean wall, according to residents in the area.

Patricia, a Rio Del Mar resident who asked for only her first name to be used, was walking her dog Loli around 9:30 a.m. on Marine Avenue as heavy rain came down over the area.

Yesterday, Patricia was one of several residents in Rio Del Mar that were relocated to the Sea Cliff Inn by sheriff deputies in anticipation of the storm.

“This is a mandatory evacuated area,” Patricia said. “It’s the flats and it’s famous for flooding.”

After last night’s storm, Patricia said she decided to go back home to check if there was any damage.

She said everything seemed fine at around 7 a.m. But within the hour, the streets around her home began to flood.

At one point, a large blue dumpster floated down one of the flooded streets before coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road.

While her home hasn’t suffered any damage at this time, Patricia said she plans to return to the Sea Cliff Inn for at least another night.

“I’m not going to sleep here not knowing,” she said.

Rio Del Mar resident Cynthia Coahran said that in her 20 years living in the area, she’s never seen it flood like this.

“It floods here often when it rains because the drains down here get full of leaves and debris,” according to Coachran, who said her house is just above the flood zone. “But that’s usually just water coming down the hill, it’s not usually water coming down from the ocean.”

Coahran was out Thursday morning looking at the flooding on Venetian Road where sand and foam covered much of the street. Large waves crashed over the sea wall.

“I’ve seen waves reach the wall but never breach it,” she said. “It’s crazy.”