Student Lookout: First Friday, Mad Yolks and what to know about the Santa Cruz County storm

Hello and welcome to a new year, friends,

I hope you all enjoyed your time away from school, but I also hope you’re looking forward to your academic and extracurricular endeavors in the coming year.

In any event, Student Lookout is entering its second year, and I would love to hear from any and all of you regarding what you enjoy and what you would like to see added to the weekly column. Shoot me a text and let me know.

Alright, let’s kick off the new year…

Deals Download

Check out these three downtown student discounts:



Students (and teachers) get 10% off at Well Within on Thursdays!

HoM Korean Kitchen offers 15% off for students.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center offers free admission to UCSC students and 25% off for all student tickets.

Best Deal of the Month: CineLux $5 Ticket Tuesdays

CineLux Theatres are now offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays. You can purchase your ticket online or in person. What a deal!

Good Eats

Mad Yolks

($$)

I’m switching up Eats on a Budget for the new year, and instead, will offer suggestions for places to eat that vary in price. I’ll be sure to denote the price with dollar signs ranging from one ($) to four ($$$$), like on Yelp, so that you can gauge whether or not you think it’s worth it to cough up the dough.

Anyways, Mad Yolks is a brand new spot that just opened up beside Pleasure Pizza on Pacific Avenue. Based on the name, it should be no surprise that the restaurant specializes in breakfast and egg-centric food — particularly sandwiches. I’ll admit that I haven’t actually eaten here yet, but I’m a sucker for breakfast foods. If you are too, then give it a shot, and tell me what you think.

If you love food, be sure to check out the work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . This week, she shared the news that the Pleasure Point burrito spot Chill Out Café and the long-running Golden City Chinese restaurant have permanently closed after more than 20 years of service . As a breakfast burrito and Chinese food enjoyer, this is indeed sad news.

Inside Santa Cruz: Storms, flooding, and resources

A downtown Santa Cruz Halloween scene. (Courtesy Danny Jacobsmeyer)

Odds are, you’re aware of the heavy rains and storms that have pummeled Santa Cruz over the past week. The subsequent flooding from the New Year’s Weekend storm has caused a good amount of damage to local streets and homes, and the storm that hit on Wednesday added to it. Even though you may just be getting back into town, here are a few things you should know and resources to keep in mind.

The City of Santa Cruz has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

That might sound concerning, but it’s really just a centralized location that the city can utilize to distribute information, resources, and other notifications to residents regarding all of the storm’s impacts. Such a center was activated during the CZU fires and the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disaster resources

The county has put together a list of disaster resources here . Even though the storm has now passed, more storms are on the way for the weekend and into Monday. So this is a great site to know about. You can find info on anything from power outages to locations for sandbags, real-time rain totals, and much more.

Storm Preparedness

Further, the county published a Storm Preparedness Checklist with all of the things you should do ahead of any future storms. Winter isn’t over yet and you’ll never know when this kind of resource will come in handy — no matter where you’re living.

Lookout’s Storm Central

Lookout correspondents have created a dedicated storm page, where they stay close to the county’s emergency operations centers to bring you the latest updates and information on this storm.

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are upcoming events we think students need to know about:

First Friday , Friday, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

It’s the first First Friday of 2023, so if you’re in town, head out into the town post-storm to check out the local art Santa Cruz County has to offer. I’m sure you know what it’s like by now, but the monthly, block party style tradition is a great way to explore the town any time of the year — and enjoy some local food, too.

Treehouse Dispensary’s January First Friday , Friday, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Find even more local artists and artisans at Treehouse on Soquel, and if you happen to be on the lookout for cannabis deals, this is the place for you! The shop will offer specials on its featured brands all day, and you can earn even more discounts with some purchases. Still, it’s perfectly fine to just come by and support local artists.

Bowie Ball 2023 , Saturday, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

If you’re a David Bowie fan, come to the annual celebration of his cultural impact this Saturday. The 418 Project goes all out to provide Bowie fans with a dance floor and full size movie theater screen with some iconic videos and images of the rock legend. Tickets are $10 at the door before 8:15 p.m. and $15 after. Cash only. Dress up and have a blast!

Puzzle Center

Try out this week’s word search with a Monterey Wildlife theme. If you like this, visit our puzzle center for more!

Lookout Job Board

Are you looking for a job? Check out our Job Board for Santa Cruz County openings.

I hope y’all are off to a good start in the early days of 2023. Looking forward to many more Student Lookouts to come!

Take care and talk to you soon.

— Max

