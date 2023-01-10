UCSC power restored and in-person instruction to resume Wednesday after storms hit Santa Cruz County

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

UC Santa Cruz will resume in-person instruction Wednesday and power has been restored, after widespread storms caused some areas of campus to lose power Monday and forced the school to move to remote instruction Monday and Tuesday,

However, some UCSC faculty, employees and students still face challenges, such as continuing loss of power in other parts of the county where they live, and obstacles to arriving to campus in-person.

The university is asking instructors whose classes are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to contact their students with their current plans, and students should be monitoring their email for updates from instructors.

“As previously communicated, instructors have the authority to make emergency temporary instructional adjustments, including the use of the remote modality, as needed to best support learning. Instructors should inform their department chair, program director, or college provost about emergency temporary instructional adjustments,” read a Tuesday message to the campus.

“Instructors are encouraged to communicate with students before administratively dropping them from the class, since they may not be attending class due to storm-related conditions.”

UCSC spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason said power was restored to the Family Student Housing community Tuesday, and the rest of campus continues to have power.

The university moved classes to emergency remote or online instruction on Monday and Tuesday after the recent storms created dangerous conditions across Santa Cruz County and led to power outages for some living on campus. Pacific Gas & Electric said 420 customers were affected in the area near campus. Family Student Housing and Early Education Services were among the areas of campus that lost power.