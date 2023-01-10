Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
UC Santa Cruz

UCSC power restored and in-person instruction to resume Wednesday after storms hit Santa Cruz County

UCSC campus
The UC Santa Cruz campus saw power restored Tuesday and was set to resume in-person classes Wednesday after storms caused power outages on campus and dangerous conditions around the county.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Hillary Ojeda
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

UC Santa Cruz will resume in-person instruction Wednesday and power has been restored, after widespread storms across Santa Cruz County caused some areas of campus to lose power Monday and forced the school to move to remote instruction Monday and Tuesday.

UC Santa Cruz will resume in-person instruction Wednesday and power has been restored, after widespread storms caused some areas of campus to lose power Monday and forced the school to move to remote instruction Monday and Tuesday,

However, some UCSC faculty, employees and students still face challenges, such as continuing loss of power in other parts of the county where they live, and obstacles to arriving to campus in-person.

The university is asking instructors whose classes are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to contact their students with their current plans, and students should be monitoring their email for updates from instructors.

“As previously communicated, instructors have the authority to make emergency temporary instructional adjustments, including the use of the remote modality, as needed to best support learning. Instructors should inform their department chair, program director, or college provost about emergency temporary instructional adjustments,” read a Tuesday message to the campus.

“Instructors are encouraged to communicate with students before administratively dropping them from the class, since they may not be attending class due to storm-related conditions.”

UCSC spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason said power was restored to the Family Student Housing community Tuesday, and the rest of campus continues to have power.

The university moved classes to emergency remote or online instruction on Monday and Tuesday after the recent storms created dangerous conditions across Santa Cruz County and led to power outages for some living on campus. Pacific Gas & Electric said 420 customers were affected in the area near campus. Family Student Housing and Early Education Services were among the areas of campus that lost power.

UC Santa CruzHigher EdWeatherSanta Cruz
Hillary Ojeda

Hillary covers education issues at TK-12 schools, UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College for Lookout. Before reporting on public safety at the Iowa City Press-Citizen for three years, the California native earned a master’s degree at Columbia Journalism School.

