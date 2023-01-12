Early tallies estimate over $36 million in damages for Santa Cruz County and its cities following storms

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Since the series of storms that brought pounding rain, wind, storm surges, floods and landslides began on the Central Coast on New Year’s Eve, Santa Cruz County and its four cities have tallied at least $36.1 million in damages to publicly owned infrastructure.

That preliminary number is evolving, however, and officials in the jurisdictions will be assessing the true cost of damage for weeks to come, as more rain is expected through at least the middle of next week. In some cases, those preliminary assessments include only the New Year’s Eve storm. And although more than 150 residential and commercial buildings sustained damage, a financial tally of damage to privately owned property remains unknown.

Roads and parks maintained by the County of Santa Cruz have sustained more than $21 million and $6.8 million in damages, respectively, from the storms that hit between Dec. 30 and Jan. 7. County spokesperson Jason Hoppin said infrastructure costs are tracked for requests for financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

In total, the areas under the county’s jurisdiction had 144 yellow tags and eight red tags among residential and commercial structures as of Thursday morning.

Paul Horvat, who manages the City of Santa Cruz’s Office of Emergency Services, said initial damage assessments exclude private and commercial property and are the first step in getting the county, state and, eventually, the federal government’s attention to the damage sustained locally.

Santa Cruz had taken on an estimated $4.8 million in damage to public infrastructure through Jan. 9 — the largest bruise coming from the storm surge that pounded West Cliff Drive, causing roughly $4.3 million alone.

The initial damage assessment for Capitola comes to about $2 million, carried largely by the $1 million of damage sustained by the city’s wharf. Capitola Public Works Director Jessica Kahn said the city planned on starting a $7 million upgrade to the wharf this year.

The surge that hit Jan. 5 took a large section out of Capitola Wharf. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

She said the storm’s damage didn’t negatively affect those plans, but it has expanded the scope of work ahead. The Riverview Pathway also saw $175,000 in damage. The Stockton Bridge sustained $100,000 in damage, but the damage did not harm the bridge’s structural integrity, Khan said.

Watsonville was still working on getting specific numbers for its initial damage assessments, according to city spokesperson Michelle Pulido. Pulido was able to offer only that the city saw $1.5 million in damage after the New Year’s Eve storm — and said that number is expected to rise considerably.

Scotts Valley Councilmember Donna Lind said her city didn’t yet have damage estimates, but said they will be minimal and that the city did not plan to declare an emergency.

County officials aren’t tracking damages to private property in the county’s jurisdiction, but they were able to provide the number of structures — residential and commercial — that have significant damage.

The county’s jurisdiction includes communities that don’t have their own local governments, such as Rio Del Mar, Corralitos, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and Soquel. The cities of Scotts Valley, Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Capitola track their own damages separately.

In Capitola, officials counted 12 yellow tags and one red tag for residential structures and 10 yellow tags for commercial structures. Lookout was still trying to confirm the number of tagged structures in Scotts Valley, Santa Cruz and Watsonville.

Structures that have had significant damage but can still be safely accessed by owners are yellow-tagged. An engineer has to provide clearance for yellow-tagged structures to be reopened completely. Structures that have more significant damage are red-tagged and owners are prohibited from accessing their property. Red-tagged structures can’t be safely accessed without an engineer.

Hoppin said that some areas such as San Lorenzo Valley, which saw significant damage from the most recent storm, will likely see the number of tagged properties go up in the coming days as assessments continue.

As of Tuesday, the following areas under County of Santa Cruz jurisdiction were tagged:

Soquel: 15 yellow tags, mostly residential.

15 yellow tags, mostly residential. Paradise Park: 15 yellow tags, all residential.

15 yellow tags, all residential. Felton Grove: three yellow tags, all residential.

three yellow tags, all residential. East Cliff Drive: one red tag.

one red tag. Rio Del Mar/Beach Drive: 46 yellow tags, one red tag, mostly residential.

46 yellow tags, one red tag, mostly residential. Potbelly Beach: seven yellow tags, likely all residential.

seven yellow tags, likely all residential. College Road/Holohan Road: 51 yellow tags, mostly residential.

51 yellow tags, mostly residential. Lompico: three red tags, all residential.

three red tags, all residential. San Lorenzo Valley: three red tags, all residential.

The majority of the sites are residential and experienced flooding, though some commercial properties did as well. Some damage was due to mudslides and other properties were damaged by large waves, according to Hoppin. He added that these structures were damaged from storms at different times — and some multiple times — since New Year’s Eve.

For Lompico and San Lorenzo Valley structures, Hoppin said those residences were impacted by mudslides.

The county doesn’t track damages to state roads (like Highway 9) and other government entities like water or state parks.