Biden to visit Watsonville, Capitola, Seacliff State Beach in tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage

President Joe Biden’s tour Thursday of storm-ravaged regions of Santa Cruz county is set to include visits to Watsonville, Capitola pier and Seacliff State Beach, along with a helicopter ride over hard hit communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

White House officials said Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell would spend around three hours Thursday afternoon meeting with local officials and residents and touring areas of the county devastated by landslides, flooding and surf swells.

According to an itinerary published by Wednesday, Biden is due to arrive at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View shortly after noon and take a helicopter over the storm damaged parts of the county before touching down in Watsonville just before 1 p.m.

Capitola Wharf was missing a large section Jan. 5 after storms rolled through Santa Cruz County, causing ocean swells. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

He plans to meet with business owners and residents impacted by the storms at Capitola pier, before traveling to Seacliff State Park in Aptos to meet with local elected leaders and first responders. He is scheduled to leave from Watsonville airport at around 4 p.m. Local media outlets have not been invited to cover Biden’s visit to Santa Cruz County.

Last weekend, Biden approved a request for an expedited disaster declaration for several counties hit hard by the storms, including Santa Cruz. The declaration opens up federal aid for local governments to pay for cleanup and emergency repairs, along with financial support for residents whose homes have been damaged.

On Wednesday night, the Biden administration said it was amending the disaster declaration to allow federal funding to cover 100 percent of eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures over the first 60 days, up from 75 per cent.

“The President has been closely monitoring the situation in California over the past several weeks and is being regularly briefed by his Homeland Security team,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press briefing on Wednesday.