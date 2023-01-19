Biden touches down in California, headed to Santa Cruz County to tour storm damage

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

President Joe Biden was due to touch down in Watsonville just before 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon amid a tour of storm damage across Santa Cruz County.

Biden landed just before noon at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View on Thursday — 15 minutes early — and was set to travel by helicopter to Watsonville Municipal Airport, viewing storm damage to the Santa Cruz Mountains from the air.

He was traveling on Marine One with Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Senator Alex Padilla. A large crowd was gathering at the airport in Watsonville.

Biden is scheduled to meet at Capitola’s damaged wharf with business owners and residents affected by the storms, then travel to Seacliff State Beach in Aptos to meet with local elected leaders and first responders, before leaving from Watsonville airport later Thursday afternoon.

During the flight on Air Force One en route to Moffett Federal Airfield Thursday morning, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters that the agency’s early damage estimates from the recent storms across California were “several hundred million” dollars, adding: “I expect those numbers to go up.”

Criswell visited Santa Cruz over the weekend to assess the damage. California has experienced nine atmospheric rivers since late December, Criswell said. People on the ground during her weekend visit told her the intense storms “felt like being hit by hurricane after hurricane.”

The National Weather Service reported that nearly 3 feet of rain (35.39 inches) fell in parts of the county between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17.

FEMA is still assessing the full extent of the storms’ impact, but Criswell said that more than 500 homes had been damaged in the county, in addition to businesses in Capitola Village.

State park officials at Seacliff State Beach in Santa Cruz told her they have lost emergency access to the beach and that the park’s lifeguard dispatch center had been damaged or destroyed.

Officials in Santa Cruz reported that much of the large amount of timber that washed up on the beaches was debris from the 2020 CZU fires that had been pushed out to sea, only to be tossed violently back to shore by ocean swells, contributing to the damage to seawalls and homes and businesses, she said.

Such devastating weather events are only becoming more common, Criswell added. “We’ve never seen nine atmospheric rivers in a period of just a few weeks like this,” she said. “So we have to be prepared for this increase in the number of weather events and severe weather events.”

Marine One, the helicopter that transports the president, lifts off from the White House lawn in a file photo. Via George W. Bush Presidential Library)

Last weekend, Biden approved a request for an expedited disaster declaration for several counties hit hard by the storms, including Santa Cruz. The declaration opens up federal aid for local governments to pay for cleanup and emergency repairs, along with financial support for residents whose homes have been damaged.

On Wednesday night, the Biden administration said it was amending the disaster declaration to allow federal funding to cover 100% of eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures over the first 60 days, up from 75%. White House officials said Biden would assess whether to provide more federal aid to the region after Thursday’s visit.

Local media outlets have not been invited to cover Biden’s visit to Santa Cruz County; you can view his remarks at Seacliff State Beach, scheduled for 3 p.m., here.