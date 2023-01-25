Unhoused man found dead outside Housing Matters Coral Street campus

An unhoused man was found dead near the Housing Matters Coral Street campus early Wednesday morning.

Santa Cruz Police Department received a report of the deceased person at 6:46 a.m. according to spokesperson Joyce Blaschke. At the time of publication, an official cause of death has not been determined.

“Despite valiant efforts to revive him by the Abbott SPI Security Team and Housing Matters staff, this person experiencing homelessness was unable to be revived,” said Evyn Robles, director of campus and housing for Housing Matters in an emailed statement.

The death has hit those who knew him hard.

Shannon Vudmaska, who is also unhoused, knew the deceased man as Blake. She said that he was in his 40s.

“He was one of the kindest people out there, he was the kind of guy that would have given away his blankets and jacket if he thought someone needed them more” she said. “He was the last person that should have died in the cold.”

Vudmaska added that even though she had not known Blake for very long, they became close quickly.

“I saw and spoke to him daily for the last four months,” she said. “They call me Mama Shannon out here, so I have a certain level of respect that others might not have, and he always showed that.”

Despite the fact that no cause of death has been determined yet, Vudmaska thinks that people don’t take the cold weather in Santa Cruz seriously enough.

“A lot of people say it’s not possible to die of exposure in Santa Cruz, but it is,” she said, adding that Blake had been trying to get shelter at the Housing Matters facility.

Housing Matters Chief Impact Officer Mer Stafford said she didn’t know if the man was seeking shelter with the organization, but said that he was a “beloved day services participant,” meaning that he accessed showers, restrooms and mail services through the organization.