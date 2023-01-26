Public Notice: Join the PVUSD School Board

PVUSD Board of Trustees Provisional Appointment Trustee Area VI

Join the PVUSD School Board!

At a scheduled Board of Trustees Meeting on February 11, 2023 at 10:00 am, in the Boardroom, 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees will interview qualified applicants for provisional appointment to the PVUSD Board of Trustees.

Application deadline is 5:00 p.m., Monday February 6, 2023. The application process includes completing the application for appointment which includes a brief resume of the applicant’s background, and responses to questions explaining why the applicant is interested in becoming a member of the PVUSD Board of Trustees.

The application can be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent located at 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, CA 95076, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the District’s website, http://www.pvusd.net, or by calling 831-786-2135. All applications must be on file in the PVUSD Superintendent’s office no later than Monday, February 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in hardcopy or by email to Eva Renteria at eva_renteria@pvusd.net.

Qualified applicants must be 18 or older, a registered voter and a resident of Trustee Area VI.

Click here for the application