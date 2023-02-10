“Natural erosion” causes cliff collapse on Steamer Lane, Public Works assessing damage

A chunk of rock hanging over the iconic Steamer Lane surf spot broke off and fell into the ocean just before 11 a.m. on Friday as the West Cliff area continues to erode. The City of Santa Cruz Public Works team was at the site in the early afternoon assessing damage shortly after the collapse occurred.

City spokesperson Erika Smart said that the team was not able to determine a specific reason why the section collapsed, and that it can likely be attributed to natural coastal erosion. The team posted signage warning of the collapse behind the lighthouse where the event happened, and more along the pedestrian path warning surfers of new boulders in the water.

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

The public works team has not yet determined whether any section of the walkway will need to be closed, or if ocean access will be limited.