Student Lookout: Star sandwiches and LGBTQ-centric events

Happy Friday, y’all,

So did anyone watch the Super Bowl? I didn’t, but if you did, how were the commercials? I haven’t watched in a few years now, and I’m not even sure if there are still a lot of good ones anymore. I’m personally not a football fan, so the ads were usually the most entertaining part to me.

Baseball season, on the other hand, couldn’t start soon enough. With Oakland announcing that a new A’s stadium is back on the table (they’ve been considering a move to Las Vegas for some time now), the chances of avoiding relocation are just slightly higher. I’ll take it.

Alrighty, onward ...

Deals Download

Check out these student discounts:



Students (and teachers) get 10% off at Well Within on Thursdays.

HoM Korean Kitchen offers 15% off for students.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center offers free admission to UC Santa Cruz students and 25% off for all student tickets.

DEAL OF THE MONTH: Student ticket price for Santa Cruz Warriors with promo code STUDNT

Buy your tickets online in advance to get this deal and use code “STUDNT” to unlock $10 off your ticket price. To purchase your ticket, visit the Santa Cruz Warriors’ ticket site , choose your game and then enter your promo code in the unlock section (seen in the image below).

Good Eats

Pretty Good Advice ($ - $$)

The very affordable Pretty Good Advice in Soquel can satiate the hunger of just about anyone. The sandwich-centric restaurant offers breakfast items, burgers, salads and sides, with only two of those items costing more than $10. Vegans, you have plenty of solid choices, including the option to request vegan versions of some items. How have I not mentioned this before?

If you, too, love food, be sure to check out the work by our local food expert, Lily Belli . Recently, she broke some news that Davenport’s Whale City Bakery will open up an Aptos location , where it will serve up its usual fare consisting of breakfast, coffee, pastries, sandwiches and much more. Come April, mid- and South County fans of the bakery will no longer have to traverse the entire county to get their fixes.

Inside Santa Cruz: LGBTQ-centric events & resources

Santa Cruz is not lacking in events, but unless someone goes seeking out LGBTQ events and resources, they can be hard to find. Here’s a list of queer events coming up this weekend and beyond.

Queer Weekend at Motion Pacific

Hosted by dance company Motion Pacific, at 131 Front St., these events showcase queer creatives, vendors and artists. While the Majesty queer dance party is sold out, you can still head to two of the three events happening this weekend: the Queer Makers Market and Drag storytime.

Motion Pacific began hosting Majesty queer dance party in 2018 and started its queer makers market in June 2022. But this is the first time Motion Pacific has hosted these events at the same time in one place.

Friday, Feb. 17: Queer Makers Market | 5-8 p.m.

This outdoor market focuses on local queer artists and vendors, offering everything from ceramics to jewelry and other art. Admission is free, however the event is 18-plus for entry and 21-plus for the bar. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Drag Storytime | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

This free all-ages event is hosted by drag artists Beefcake and Trashy, who will read “Julián Is a Mermaid” and “Julián at the Wedding.” This is Motion Pacific’s second time hosting this event. The storytime is a way for kids, teens and adults to have fun, promote reading, and create a positive, safe and diverse space for all ages.

Greater Purpose Brewing | 21-plus LGBTQ events

Greater Purpose Brewing on East Cliff Drive boasts weekly and monthly LGBTQ+ events, most hosted by queer cafe startup The Neighbor’s Pub. To know more about The Neighbors Pub, check out this article from Lookout’s Wallace Baine. Donations at pop-up events hosted by the pub will go to help start up a permanent queer cafe.

Drag Bingo | Every Thursday, 8-10 p.m.

This weekly free event is an amazing way to enjoy food and in a queer safe space. Drag performers Cherry Cola and Franzia Rosé host the weekly drag bingo. This event is held in the main bar area, but you can use the patio or game area to enjoy the camaraderie and safe space.

Big Gay Trivia Night | Once a month, 7-9 p.m.

This monthly event centers its trivia on pop culture, fun facts, music and “hints of queer history.” You have to reserve a table for $10, with each table seating up to six people. You can go solo or with a team, and if you’re not wanting to participate you can just watch. There will be prizes given to the top three teams, so you’re bound to have some fun competition. The next events will be March 19 and April 16.

Diversity Center Santa Cruz County | All-age events

Founded in 1989, the Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County seeks to provide a sense of community and safe spaces to the LGBTQ+ community. The Diversity Center operates a lending library and cyber center, along with other resources and regular events. You can access the community event calendar on The Diversity Center’s website .

LGBTQ+ Gamers Group | Every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.

If you’re in the LGBTQ+ community and love gaming, this group is a great way for young queer gamers to come together and play games. The group meets virtually on the messaging platform Discord. You must contact the gaming group facilitator at gaminggroup@diversitycenter.org to receive an invitation to join.

Queer Movie Night | Second Tuesday of the month; 5-7 p.m.

The center hosts a free youth and young adult queer movie night every month online featuring queer or queer-adjacent movies, followed by a discussion. The next queer movie night is March 14, and has a public Discord link.

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are some events you should check out:

Del Mar Midnight Movie: “The Silence of the Lambs,” Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. - 2 a.m.

To this day, the horror genre remains painfully disrespected by most award voters, but this one wasn’t. Still the only horror movie to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, “The Silence of the Lambs” is a classic in every sense of the word. The film might not be the type of scary that forces you to peek through the gaps of your fingers, but it thrust one (actually two, including Buffalo Bill) of cinema’s most menacing villains into the spotlight.

Seacliff Beach cleanup , Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

There is still plenty to clean up on local beaches after January’s storm systems. And on that note, it’s never a bad idea to volunteer for a good cause. I used to regularly volunteer for beach cleanups when I was younger and still do when I can. It’s both a good way to get out and see a beach you might not spend much time at, and to make the place where you live, even temporarily, a better place.

“Liberating Movement: Black, Brown, & Queer All Over,” Sunday, 7-8 p.m.

Indexical on at the Tannery Arts Center offers some of the most unique programming in the county, with niche films, exhibits and performances that are bound to intrigue. This event is the premiere screening of a documentary about the first BBQueer Fest, a local arts and dance festival led by and for queer and BIPOC artists and community members. BBQueer Fest will have a performer present and a Q&A will follow the screening.

I just remembered that we have a holiday weekend coming up! That’s great, but also, it’s the last one until Memorial Day, I believe. Let’s savor this while we can.

Talk to y’all soon.

— Max

