County volunteer firefighter recruit dies during training

A volunteer firefighter recruit died during an academy training session at Ben Lomond Training Center on Sunday.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Lamothe of Santa Cruz, went into medical distress during the training session according to a county news release. Although he received prompt medical attention from trained personnel on scene, he was never revived.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On Sunday afternoon, the fire truck and coroner vehicle drove through the sheriff’s office area on Soquel Avenue, with more than 60 fire and law enforcement officers saluting.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of death.