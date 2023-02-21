Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
County volunteer firefighter recruit dies during training

County firefighters saluting during Sunday's ceremony.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Santa Cruz native Daniel Lamothe, 38, received medical attention on scene Sunday in Ben Lomond, but was not revived. The sheriff’s office was performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A volunteer firefighter recruit died during an academy training session at Ben Lomond Training Center on Sunday.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Lamothe of Santa Cruz, went into medical distress during the training session according to a county news release. Although he received prompt medical attention from trained personnel on scene, he was never revived.

Officers from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office saluting during Sunday's ceremony.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On Sunday afternoon, the fire truck and coroner vehicle drove through the sheriff’s office area on Soquel Avenue, with more than 60 fire and law enforcement officers saluting.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of death.

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

