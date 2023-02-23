Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Around 8 inches of snow at highest Santa Cruz Mountains elevations; sporadic snowfall to continue through night

Noah Garcia, 8, was in his element in Boulder Creek.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Max Chun
As of noon Thursday, the higher elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains had seen around 8 inches of snow, although only about 2 of those inches had actually accumulated. Snowfall is likely to continue throughout the night, but become lighter and more sporadic after midnight.

Santa Cruz Mountains residents woke up to a white winterscape after a winter weather system dropped up to 8 inches of snow in some areas, including Boulder Creek and the regions just north of the mountain town, by noon Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said that only about 2 of those 8 inches had accumulated. He added that persisting high moisture and cold temperatures will cause snowfall to continue throughout Thursday and into the night, albeit at a lighter and more sporadic rate.

Still, Murdock said that the Santa Cruz Mountains’ highest peaks could still see 6 to 8 inches heading into Friday. And mountain residents at lower elevations can expect another 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning.

While the region is under its first winter storm watch in more than a decade, there was a winter weather advisory — which indicates a more mild weather event — around Thanksgiving 2019.

The current forecast shows chances of rain and snow early next week, but no winter storm watch.

Santa Cruz resident Maria Hernandez made her own blizzard at Little Basin in Boulder Creek.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz resident Valeria Foxworthy brought her three dogs to Boulder Creek to get a taste of the rare snowfall.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Boulder Creek was a winter wonderland for 8-year-old Noah Garcia.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Some of Thursday's snow stuck at Little Basin in Boulder Creek.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

