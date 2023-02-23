Around 8 inches of snow at highest Santa Cruz Mountains elevations; sporadic snowfall to continue through night

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Santa Cruz Mountains residents woke up to a white winterscape after a winter weather system dropped up to 8 inches of snow in some areas, including Boulder Creek and the regions just north of the mountain town, by noon Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said that only about 2 of those 8 inches had accumulated. He added that persisting high moisture and cold temperatures will cause snowfall to continue throughout Thursday and into the night, albeit at a lighter and more sporadic rate.

Still, Murdock said that the Santa Cruz Mountains’ highest peaks could still see 6 to 8 inches heading into Friday. And mountain residents at lower elevations can expect another 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning.

While the region is under its first winter storm watch in more than a decade, there was a winter weather advisory — which indicates a more mild weather event — around Thanksgiving 2019.

The current forecast shows chances of rain and snow early next week, but no winter storm watch.

