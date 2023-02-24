Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Latest News

Test your newsy knowledge with this week’s Lookout news quiz

Lookout News Quiz
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Have you been keeping up with all the news, from spy balloons to war in Ukraine to train derailments in the Midwest — and all that is happening right here in Santa Cruz County every week?

Now, you can test — and grow — your local knowledge with our new Lookout weekly news quiz. Ten simple questions drawn from the work of Lookout’s correspondents each week.

Improve your scores by getting our daily newsletters; sign up for them now.

The scene at the Alamitos Bay jetty as a winter storm approaches Long Beach on Tuesday.

Rare weather conditions fueling California’s ‘major and unusual storm’

The system is being driven by an area of low pressure off the coast of California that is slowly moving south from...
Adam Sandler in costume at the municipal wharf on Monday.

‘Cookie Monster’ still in Santa Cruz despite police calls

Adam Sandler, the man who has been seen along the beachfront area in a Cookie Monster costume since at least early...
A rendering of the proposed new library/mixed-use project, as seen from Cedar Street at Cathcart Street.

Fate of Santa Cruz’s library mixed-use project to be tested at new-look planning commission Thursday

The project at the center of ballot proposition Measure O in Santa Cruz’s November election awaits a recommendation from...
The Santa Cruz High School marching band playing in January.

‘Exciting and a little bit terrifying’: Santa Cruz High band set to perform at...

All 84 members of the Santa Cruz High School band are set to join two choirs and three other bands selected to perform...
The remains of an Aptos home on Cathedral Drive after high winds caused a tree to fall, crushing the house.

Child critically injured as high winds leave thousands without power around Santa Cruz County

A 1-year-old child had to be rescued in Boulder Creek on Tuesday night, when gusty winds caused localized damage.
Mariposa's Cuban-inspired coffee comes in small cups but packs a punch.

Mariposa Coffee brings coffee and vegetarian street food to downtown Santa Cruz

After incubating Mariposa Coffee Bar as a pop-up for two years, the owners have established a brick-and-mortar on...
Black Surf Santa Cruz hosts an annual paddle-out at Cowell Beach every June.

Black in blue: Surfers of color look to assert their rights to find joy in the water

On Friday, the Museum of Art & History hosts an in-person discussion on how far surf culture has come in the realm of...
Downtown Santa Cruz

Will big tech trends rear their head in Santa Cruz?

The tech industry has dominated headlines out of Silicon Valley and the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz just over the hill,...
Dungeness crabs from Washington at H&H Fresh Fish Co. in December.

Lily Belli on Food: A bargain for crab fans

This week — her last before her leave — Lily explains why crab prices are so low, previews a series of summer...
Famed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock entertained celebrities and royalty at his estate above Scotts Valley.

Scotts Valley: Key characters and famous folks

Latest NewsInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.