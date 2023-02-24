Snow, fallen trees close Hwy. 17 from Scotts Valley to Los Gatos; Hwys. 9, 152 also shut down

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions ahead of the morning commute Friday due to hazardous conditions amid the winter storm blanketing California.

The California Highway Patrol closed the highway — the major artery connecting Santa Cruz County to the San Francisco Bay area — around 4 a.m. Friday amid heavy snow, downed power lines, fallen trees and an accident involving a tractor trailer.

With snow coming down at elevations as low as 500 feet, the closure stretched from Granite Creek Road in Scotts Valley to Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos, and as of 9:40 a.m. there was no estimated time of reopening. The California Highway Patrol was also urging drivers to avoid Soquel-San Jose Road, a local alternative to Highway 17, due to “multiple reports of traffic hazards.”

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨road closures on N/B SR-17 at Granite Creek Rd. and S/B SR-17 at Bear Creek Rd. due to down trees. Avoid the areas & use alternate routes.



N/B SR-17 traffic is being diverted to Granite Creek Rd.



Check our pinned tweet for road conditions in Santa Cruz County pic.twitter.com/MhSQeNjxYF — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 24, 2023

The frigid, moisture-laden weather system was wreaking havoc on roadways around the region. Highway 9 was closed in multiple spots by what Caltrans described as slide activity, including an update just before 9:30 of a closure between Teilh Drive and Redwood Elementary School in Boulder Creek; one Twitter user reported multiple trees and wires down. Highway 152, connecting Watsonville to Gilroy, was also closed at Pole Line Road.

Bear Creek Road was also shut down around Boulder Creek after snow sent trees tumbling onto power lines. Graham Hill Road in Scotts Valley was also closed because of dangerous conditions. In Soquel, downed trees closed West Walnut Street.

PG&E reported widespread outages affecting about 1,500 customers in the Ben Lomond area and other parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Get the latest on road conditions from Santa Cruz County here and from Caltrans here.

Travel at higher elevations in the Santa Cruz Mountains is extremely difficult, with snow and ice impacting multiple roads. Travel is not advised. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) February 24, 2023

Other major roads around California were also closed amid the latest inclement weather, including Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, Interstate 5 along the Grapevine in Southern California and portions of Highway 101 in Sonoma County and points north.