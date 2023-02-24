Student Lookout: Cuban- and Vietnamese-inspired coffee and stellar scholarships

What up, people?

I came into work this Tuesday feeling nice and refreshed from the long weekend and I hope you felt the same way. It’s incredible how much one extra day can do for a person’s energy.

It’s a shame we’re looking at nonstop full weeks until Memorial Day now, but I have some makeup days off for some weekend storm coverage last month, so I’ll certainly be taking those between now and then. I know that doesn’t help y’all out at all, but it won’t kill you to be happy for me for a sec, now will it?

Alrighty, onward ...

Deals Download

Check out these student discounts:



Students (and teachers) get 10% off at Well Within on Thursdays.

HoM Korean Kitchen offers 15% off for students.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center offers free admission to UC Santa Cruz students and 25% off for all student tickets.

DEAL OF THE MONTH: Student ticket price for Santa Cruz Warriors with promo code STUDNT

Buy your tickets online in advance to get this deal and use code “STUDNT” to unlock $10 off your ticket price. To purchase your ticket, visit the Santa Cruz Warriors’ ticket site , choose your game and then enter your promo code in the unlock section (seen in the image below).

Good Eats

Mariposa Coffee Bar ($ - $$)

The menu might be small, but nothing disappoints at Mariposa Coffee Bar. The woman-owned, Cuban- and Vietnamese-inspired coffee bar serves up sweet coffee drinks that will both please your palate and provide you a burst of energy to start your day. You can also fulfill your pastry cravings with some of its delicious vegan options, including plant-based beef with onions, and soyrizo. It can be tough to find certifiably tasty vegan pastries, but I can personally vouch for these.

If you, too, love food, be sure to check out the work by our local food expert, Lily Belli. Speaking of Mariposa, she wrote about the business and its grand opening this week. She also recently checked in with Capitola Village restaurants that are still in the thick of storm repairs. Some of them have reopened, including Paradise Beach Grille. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the food scene’s recovery process.

Inside Santa Cruz: Scholarship Central

Applying for scholarships can be daunting, especially when you’re in the middle of the school year. The offerings can be slim and it can be overwhelming to fit within the requirements. A good place to start would be your school’s financial aid office. Another amazing resource is Cabrillo College’s scholarship spreadsheet, which has dozens of options for students. Here are a few scholarship opportunities that can help you begin your search or give an idea of what’s available.

Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary Club Youth Scholarships

Deadline : April 14

These three scholarships are for graduating seniors in Santa Cruz city high schools. All of the scholarships require that a student be planning to attend college, whether it be a two-year or four-year program. More information regarding submission, application, and guidelines can be found on the Rotary website.

Rotary Academic Scholarships: Applicants have to be planning to attend a four-year college or university with a goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree, or a two-year community college to earn an associate’s degree. Students who plan to attend a four-year college will receive $4,000, while students attending a two-year college will receive $2,000, or $1,000 a year. There are two different awards in the scholarship: a merit award and a needs-based award. Both require student involvement in the community, good academic standing and engagement with extracurricular activities. The needs-based award factors in an applicant’s need for financial assistance based on parental income.

Rotary Vocational Scholarships: Students must be planning to go into a vocational field through a technical school or community college. Applicants must have shown a history of community service and the ability to share their future plans and educational goals. Up to $2,000 can be granted, which breaks down to $1,000 a year.

John Caldwell Community Service Scholarship: This particular scholarship is in remembrance of Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary member John Caldwell. The applicant must show commitment to the club’s motto, “Service Above Self,” which translates into people volunteering their time to help others, along with active participation in school, the community or international service. Successful applicants will receive $1,000 a year, with students attending four-year post-secondary institutions receiving $4,000 and those attending two-year colleges receiving $2,000.

Lookout Santa Cruz Journalism Scholarship 2023

Deadline : May 12

Unsung Heroes Scholarship: Inspired by our Unsung Santa Cruz series, applicants can be students in Santa Cruz County high schools, at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College. Recipients of this scholarship will have their writing published and will receive $500 to put toward educational expenses. Applicants must interview two people about someone who isn’t well-known but is making a positive impact in the community. Your submission must have two quotes and two supporting photographs. You can find more information in this article and submissions can be sent via a Google form.

Richard Yu Scholarship

Deadline : March 31

This scholarship is run by Richard Yu, a philanthropist, entrepreneur and business coach. This is open to students across the U.S., and to any major. The goal with this scholarship is to give an equal opportunity to all students, regardless of background. Applicants are required to be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program by the deadline. Submissions must also include a 200-to-400-word essay answering the question: “Do you feel there is a correlation between obtaining higher education and securing financial freedom for your future? Why or why not?” The recipient will be awarded $1,000. To find out more about this scholarship, go to the website.

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are some events you should check out:

Play: “Pipeline”

Friday through Sunday, 7:30-9 p.m.; Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m.

This weekend, head over to the UC Santa Cruz Second Stage for a production of Dominique Morisseau’s “Pipeline.” The play, presented by the African American Theater Arts Troupe and the UCSC Theater Arts Program, deals with a mother’s hopes for her son in the face of an educational system that has not and will not work in his favor. Tickets are free for undergrads. If you can’t make it this weekend, it will still be available for viewing the following weekend, too.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

Friday through Sunday, 7-10 p.m.

Climbing is a somewhat popular recreational activity in Santa Cruz, and if you’re one who partakes, you might want to check out the films the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival has to offer. Each night at the Rio Theatre features a different program — Aspen, Willow and Juniper — and each provides insight into breathtaking landscapes and high-octane action. Further, some of the ticket proceeds go toward UCSC Adventure Rec student programs.

Old-Growth Redwood Hikes

Saturday, noon-1 p.m.

Get out and about with a 1-mile stroll through the redwoods. The guided walk at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park will include educational discussions about the trees’ histories, ecology and much more about the coastal habitat that surrounds the city. The walk is pretty early in the day, so you’ll have plenty of time to make your trip to the mountains into a full day of outdoorsy fun and relaxation.

So, I’m realizing that y’all absolutely do have time off for spring break between now and Memorial Day. It appears you’ve won this one.

That’s OK. It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up or whatever.

Enjoy your weekends!

— Max