Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Latest News

Test your newsy knowledge with this week’s Lookout news quiz

Lookout News Quiz
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Have you been keeping up with all the news, from spy balloons to war in Ukraine to train derailments in the Midwest — and all that is happening right here in Santa Cruz County every week?

Now, you can test — and grow — your local knowledge with our new Lookout weekly news quiz. Ten simple questions drawn from the work of Lookout’s correspondents each week.

Improve your scores by getting our daily newsletters; sign up for them now.

Supporters of Ceiba College Preparatory Academy hold signs during a Watsonville City Council meeting.

Hundreds pack into 6-hour city council meeting in Watsonville

Watsonville City Council narrowly approved a staff recommendation to rezone the area from industrial to institutional,...
Santa Cruz native Adam Scott (left) and Ken Marino in a still from the Starz show "Party Down:

From Harbor High to Hollywood A-list, Adam Scott makes his wake back into the spotlight

With his 50th birthday a month away, Santa Cruz native Adam Scott has cemented himself in the show-biz firmament as a...
Santa Cruz County Supervisors Justin Cummings (left) and Manu Koenig.

Coastal Commission nominations

Following the revelation that Santa Cruz County’s original nominations to the California Coastal Commission were made...
Gayle's Bakery owners Joe and Gayle Ortiz with first and second place winners Karin Anderson and Paula Woods.

The big winner in Gayle’s anniversary recipe contest announced

Some 24 home cooks and bakers entered recipes in a contest to mark the Capitola landmark’s 45th anniversary, with first...
Santa Cruz City Councilmember Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.

Q&A: Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson believes her home country of Iran is on the brink of a revolution

For Santa Cruz City Councilmember Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, the ongoing uprising in Iran is personal. She and her...
Astrophysicist Amanda Quirk won the 2022 UCSC "Grad Slam" and went on to place second in the UC systemwide competition.

At the Kuumbwa Jazz Center, putting passion in the spotlight and on the clock

The winner of “Grad Slam” needs to be informative, engaging, relatable, even seductive, Wallace Baine writes — and...
Crews face a landslide in the Santa Cruz Mountains

After delay, Caltrans estimates Highway 9 to reopen

Wet conditions have hampered further progress on stabilizing a slope in Ben Lomond to allow for one-way traffic. Glen...
Alfred Hitchcock with a cigar in his mouth, on which is perched a bird

Hitch craft: New Scotts Valley festival celebrates local connections to the great Alfred Hitchcock

Many in Santa Cruz County know that legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock had a retreat in Scotts Valley, and with the...
Santa Cruz County Supervisors Justin Cummings (left) and Manu Koenig.

Santa Cruz County adds supervisors to final list

Capitola City Councilmember Yvette Brooks is also on the slate headed to California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, who...

Latest NewsInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.