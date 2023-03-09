Santa Cruz County Storm Central: The latest on another round of winter storms

Main rain band expected to last through Friday morning

Thursday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. — Rain has begun to fall as the bulk of the storm approaches Santa Cruz County.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Brayden Murdock said the main rain band is nearing landfall, which means that the system’s strongest winds and heaviest rainfall are imminent. That rain band is expected to last from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

The forecast has remained largely unchanged — Santa Cruz is looking at 4 to 5 inches from Thursday afternoon through 4 a.m. Saturday, with areas of the mountains getting up to 9 inches. The strongest winds will, as usual, be in the mountains, where gusts could come close to 60 mph.

Downed trees and power lines are to be expected, as well as a “messy commute” on both Friday morning and evening, NWS meteorologist Jeff Lorber told Lookout earlier this week .

Rain will continue, albeit scattered, through the weekend. Another storm system is forecast for the area early next week, which is expected to bring another few inches across the region, but not as much in terms of hourly amounts. “But over time,” Murdock said, “it will add up.”

What’s more, the San Lorenzo River could reach the “major flood stage” per the NWS river forecast. The major flood stage begins at water levels of 21.76 feet. As of Thursday afternoon, the San Lorenzo was forecast to peak at 23.4 feet early Friday morning.

(Via U.S. Geological Survey)

Though the river gauge is located at Big Trees Park Road just south of Felton, Murdock said it provides a good prediction of what to expect for the rest of the waterway.

“If it’s above flooding stage at the point they give within that forecast, that’s going to be a good indicator that a good portion of the river is going to be at some form of flood stage,” he said.

An Instagram post from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said that areas that saw flooding during the New Year’s Eve storm are likely to experience flooding once again.

County spokesperson Jason Hoppin said that as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the county’s emergency operations center was activated at “Level 1,” which means that the county was staffing emergency management positions in the center. He said the center will remain staffed through the night, and remain at Level 1 until Friday morning “and probably longer.”

Several areas are under evacuation warning. Those areas are in Felton, Paradise Park, Soquel north of Highway 1, and parts of Watsonville adjacent to Highway 129. Find your zone here for the latest information.

— Max Chun

2022-23 water year could break into county’s 10 wettest years ever

With the cumulative precipitation of the 2022-23 water year already sitting at 39.51 inches before the latest atmospheric river’s arrival, it is poised to jump into the top 10 historic rainfall years for Santa Cruz.

Even if just 5 inches in total fall between Thursday afternoon and midweek next week — and that would be a very low estimate — it would bring the water year’s cumulative rainfall to 44.51 inches, making it the 10th-wettest year in recorded history. Given that the water year lasts from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, there’s still plenty of time for this one to climb the rankings even more.

— Max Chun

Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. — The City of Watsonville issued an evacuation warning for neighborhoods along the Pajaro River and Salsipuedes Creek, meaning residents should be prepared to leave if conditions warrant it.

With the San Lorenzo River forecast to hit major flood stage in the Felton area Thursday night into Friday, Santa Cruz County recommended signing up for CodeRed emergency alerts here. You can find your zone and get more information on flooding here; click here for where to find sand and sandbags. For information on power outages, check Pacific Gas & Electric’s outage center here. Check Cruz511 for highway traffic updates and here for information on county-maintained roads.

General storm information and resources from Santa Cruz County are here.

(Via City of Watsonville)

In Watsonville, the area under evacuation warning included a neighborhood known as The Villages, which flooded in early January.

Last year, voters approved a special property tax assessment to help pay to rebuild the Pajaro River levee to protect the area from flooding. But those repairs aren’t scheduled to begin until 2025. Now, the recent storms are raising doubts among some residents about how local officials plan to protect them from future floods before the levee project is completed in a decade.

“I feel like we’re not being taken care of, that we failed,” middle school science teacher Michelle Deering, who said she escaped her Laken Drive home by kayak on Dec. 31, told a meeting of city and county stakeholders on Jan. 11.

“I know Mother Nature can pack a punch,” she added. “But we should be completely prepared for this. I want to see the plan — what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it.”

Thursday, March 9, at 5 a.m. — As the storm approached, the National Weather Service put out a briefing on what to expect:

Quick video update on the atmospheric river impacting our area today into Friday. Heavy rain, strong wind, and thunderstorms are all expected. Concerns for flooding and downed trees/power outages as well. Flooding concerns may remain into next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tHIV7SkWCa — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, with stormy weather forecast to continue through at least the weekend, the area’s state parks announced closures:

⛈ #StormUpdate! Several #stateparks will be closed this weekend due to the extreme weather — including heavy rain, high winds and possible lightning strikes — forecasted for the region. Please note, with more storms in the forecast, closures could be extended.

📸 @CAStateParks pic.twitter.com/40e351QfyE — Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (@ThatsMyPark) March 9, 2023

Parks closed starting Thursday are Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Castle Rock State Park and Portola Redwoods State Park.

Parks closed starting Friday are Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, Wilder Ranch State Park, Natural Bridges State Beach, Lighthouse Field State Beach, Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, Seabright State Beach, Twin Lakes State Beach, New Brighton State Beach, Seacliff State Beach, Nisene Marks State Park, Manresa State Beach, also Sunset State Beach, Burleigh Murray Ranch, Butano State Park, Rancho del Oso Unit and Palm State Beach.