Test your newsy knowledge with this week’s Lookout news quiz
Hi folks,
Welcome to Round 5 of our weekly feature that tests your knowledge of Santa Cruz news with 10 simple questions drawn from the work of Lookout’s correspondents and contributors each week.
Check out past quizzes here and improve your scores by getting our daily newsletters; sign up for them now. We know that members do best on local knowledge; if you’re not a member, sign up here.
Want more puzzles and games? Check out Lookout’s Puzzle Center.
Play the puzzle of the day
Featured Stories from the News Quiz
-
Storms, floods a massive challenge for Santa Cruz farmers — but farm bureau chief says they’re up to itQuick Take
Jess Brown has led the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau for the past four decades, a time that’s seen the organization...
-
Quick Take
The UC Office of the President is purchasing the Westside home in which Chancellor Cynthia Larive and her husband have...
-
Quick Take
Gusts reached up to 76 mph in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday, leading to downed trees and wires across the county....
-
Quick Take
After steering Watsonville Community Hospital through its transition to public ownership during nearly two years at the...
-
Quick Take
With even some loyal subscribers not returning after the COVID pandemic shutdown and costs higher than ever, Santa...
-
Quick Take
This week, Granite Construction began to demolish the pier at Seacliff State Beach, which has connected the shore to the...
-
Quick Take
In this installment of In the Public Interest, Lookout politics and policy correspondent Christopher Neely examines what...
-
By Jessica M. PaskoQuick Take
Sticking with the family business wasn’t always the plan for Ryan Alfaro, but a late-teens course correction has him not...
-
End of the rainbow? California bill would ban sales of Skittles, other ‘toxic’ snacksQuick Take
A proposed California law would ban the sale of foods including Skittles and other snacks that contain certain...
-
Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.