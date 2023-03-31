Test your newsy knowledge with this week’s Lookout news quiz
Hi folks,
Welcome to Round 6 of our weekly feature that tests your knowledge of Santa Cruz news with 10 simple questions drawn from the work of Lookout’s correspondents and contributors each week.
Check out past quizzes here and improve your scores by getting our daily newsletters; sign up for them now. We know that members do best on local knowledge; if you’re not a member, sign up here.
Want more puzzles and games? Check out Lookout’s Puzzle Center.
Play the puzzle of the day
Featured Stories from the News Quiz
-
The story of Mak Nova: How a small-town girl transformed into a fearless free-spirit performerQuick Take
Mak Nova, the stage persona of 31-year-old Makana Curtiss, will be honored as Santa Cruz’s Musician of the Year on...
-
By Jessica M. PaskoQuick Take
After three years of selling coffee by bike and in various pop-up locations, Eddie Alaniz is taking a run at the...
-
In the Public Interest: Local officials turn up heat on Newsom, Biden over relief, recovery in PajaroQuick Take
In this edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely outlines some of the many challenges facing Pajaro after...
-
‘Managed retreat is on the table’: City discusses West Cliff’s future, will explore expanding one-wayQuick Take
Santa Cruzans could soon see West Cliff Drive become a one-way street all the way from Bay Street to Woodrow Avenue as...
-
Lookout Update: Cabrillo College name selection task force to hold first meeting next monthQuick Take
With a list of about 400 suggested new names for Cabrillo College, a trustee-led group of community members will convene...
-
City’s vision for expanded unhoused hub on Coral Street sparks concern among local businessesQuick Take
A draft of the Coral Street Visioning Report, to be presented Thursday at a meeting of the City of Santa Cruz Planning...
-
Quick Take
Bootleg recordings of Santa Cruz gigs of 1970s supergroup the Ducks, featuring Neil Young, are coming out April 14 in a...
-
Quick Take
Enrollment is down at the University of California and the Cal State, which has frustrated lawmakers who gave both...
-
Quick Take
California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched an offensive in his war with Big Oil. The battle didn’t go as planned.
-
Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.