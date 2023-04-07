Test your newsy knowledge with this week’s Lookout news quiz
Hi folks,
Welcome to Round 7 of our weekly feature that tests your knowledge of Santa Cruz news with 10 simple questions drawn from the work of Lookout’s correspondents and contributors each week.
Check out past quizzes here and improve your scores by getting our daily newsletters; sign up for them now. We know that members do best on local knowledge; if you’re not a member, sign up here.
Want more puzzles and games? Check out Lookout’s Puzzle Center.
Play the puzzle of the day
Featured Stories from the News Quiz
-
Quick Take
The return of pleasant weather could bring more than suntans as the deluge of storms has provided fertile ground for...
-
Santa Cruz to hold public meeting on mixed-use project for site of Mission Street’s Food Bin & Herb RoomQuick Take
The 42,849-square-foot development would take over the parcel where local grocery stores The Food Bin and Herb Room...
-
Quick Take
The 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon in Tres Pinos, 25 miles east of Monterey and 20 miles southeast of...
-
Push continues to get opioid-reversal meds into more hands around Santa Cruz CountyQuick Take
The Santa Cruz Surgery Center is partnering with the Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz County and the...
-
‘This will be a game-changer’: Live Oak School District in very early planning stages for workforce housingQuick Take
A 2-acre site at 1777 Capitola Road could be turned into 60 to 70 units to house Live Oak School District workers....
-
Chronicling a ‘miracle’: The quest to remember fading 1960s counterculture and its influence in Santa CruzQuick Take
The Hip Santa Cruz History Project is the brainchild of longtime UCSC professor Ralph Abraham and Cabrillo College...
-
Quick Take
“We’re investing in building momentum this summer,” the City of Santa Cruz’s development manager says of goings-on at...
-
Quick Take
In this edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely digs into the Access to Medical Care Agreement approved...
-
Quick Take
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed District 3 Santa Cruz County Supervisor Justin Cummings to...
-
Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.