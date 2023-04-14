Highway 17 closures, tree clearing to continue through April

Highway 17 commuters can expect more delays in April as Caltrans District 4 work crews continue to clear fallen and damaged trees impacted by the region’s winter storms.

Starting Monday, Caltrans will close the far right lanes on southbound Highway 17 between Bear Creek Road by the Lexington Reservoir and Summit Road. The northbound far right lane is tentatively scheduled to be closed starting mid-week, according to a Caltrans news release. The closure will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will last through Friday.

A second closure is scheduled for the following week, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will span the section of highway from Summit Road to the Blossom Hill overcrossing in Los Gatos.

All daytime work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 28.

Overnight road work will follow the April daytime tree clearing.

Beginning Monday and running until July, Caltrans will close one northbound and one southbound lane between Hebard Road, also next to the Lexington Reservoir, and the Highway 17-Highway 9 interchange for repaving, striping and guardrail repair. The agency says those closures will run Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.