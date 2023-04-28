Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Latest News

Test your newsy knowledge with this week’s Lookout news quiz

News quiz header 4/28
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Hi folks,

Welcome to Round 10 of our weekly feature that tests your knowledge of Santa Cruz news with five simple questions drawn from the work of Lookout’s correspondents and contributors each week.

Check out past quizzes here and improve your scores by getting our daily newsletters; sign up for them now. We know that members do best on local knowledge; if you’re not a member, sign up here.

Want more puzzles and games? Check out Lookout’s Puzzle Center.

Play the puzzle of the day

Featured Stories from the News Quiz

Latest NewsInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.