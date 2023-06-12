Grenade handed over to Santa Cruz Police forces closure of Center and Laurel Streets

The Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) closed down the corner of Center and Laurel Streets on Monday afternoon when a resident turned in a highly unusual find — a grenade.

SCPD deputy chief Jose Garcia said that the grenade was actually an incendiary device — a weapon designed to start fires. The resident obtained the device from the property of a deceased acquaintance who lived outside the county.

The man brought the device to the police at 12:54 p.m., and the police shut down their block at 1:20 p.m. The department quickly called the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, who removed the device. SCPD reopened the streets at 2:05 p.m.

Garcia said that, should any community member find a suspicious or potentially dangerous item, they should leave it alone and contact the authorities right away.