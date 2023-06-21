Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Dr. Lisa Hernandez is expected to begin as Santa Cruz County Health Officer on July 5.
(Via Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency)
Dr. Lisa Hernandez named next Santa Cruz County Health Officer

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Hernandez, a 25-year public health veteran, has worked throughout the Bay Area, including a three-year tenure in Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Agency. She is expected to begin serving on July 5.

Santa Cruz County announced on Wednesday that it has selected Dr. Lisa Hernandez as the next County Health Officer as Dr. Gail Newel approaches retirement.

Hernandez has worked in medicine and public health for 25 years and has held numerous high-level positions in the Bay Area. She was Monterey County’s Deputy Health Officer from 2007 to 2012 before transitioning to the Health Officer role from 2012 to 2013. She worked in Santa Cruz from 2013 to 2016 as the Medical Services Director and Health Officer as well.

More recently, from 2016 to 2017, she was the Deputy Health Officer and Infectious Disease and Response Branch Director for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, where she led programs like the Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Program, Immunization and Travel Clinic, and the Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic.

She is currently the Health Officer for the City of Berkeley, a role she has held since 2018 in which she led the city’s pandemic response.

“I have great affection for Santa Cruz County and its residents,” said Hernandez in a news release. “I look forward to working with the community to improve the health and wellness of all county residents.”

Should the Board of Supervisors approve Hernandez, she will begin on July 5.

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

