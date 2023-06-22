Public Notice: PVUSD Seeks Qualified Individuals for Interim Superintendent of Schools Position

PVUSD Board of Trustees Provisional Appointment Trustee Area VI

PVUSD Seeks Qualified Individuals for Interim Superintendent of Schools Position

Submit Resume and Letter of Intent by 5:00 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023

Watsonville, CA - While Pajaro Valley Unified School District (PVUSD) conducts the search for the permanent Superintendent of Schools, the Board of Trustees is actively seeking a highly qualified and visionary individual to serve as an Interim Superintendent to ensure a smooth transition and the continued effective operation of our innovative school district.

Known for our commitment to innovation, creativity, and student success, PVUSD has established itself as a leader in K-12 education. We pride ourselves on fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and forward-thinking approaches that inspire both students and educators. The role of the Interim Superintendent is crucial in maintaining PVUSD’s high standards of education and community engagement.

Interested people must submit their resume by Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM, PST, via email to all three of the following individuals:

-Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, michelle_rodriguez@pvusd.net

-Board President, Dr. Jennifer Holm, jennifer_holm@pvusd.net

-Board Vice-President/Clerk, Georgia Acosta, trusteeacosta@gmail.com

