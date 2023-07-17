Northbound Bay/Porter Hwy. 1 on-ramp to see intermittent daytime closures due to bridge project

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

A $1.06 million maintenance project on a Highway 1 bridge began Monday, and will cause intermittent closures of the northbound Bay Avenue/Porter Street on-ramp in Soquel for the foreseeable future.

Commuters can expect the ramp to be closed this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Crews will place messages and directional signs to guide travelers through side streets to the Highway 1 on-ramp at 41st Avenue during the times of closure.

The project involves placing a mix of one-ton and half-ton boulders along the base of the bridge that spans Soquel Creek and Wharf Road, between Soquel and Capitola, to prevent erosion from flowing water. Caltrans District 5 spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said that once the protection is in place, crews will install landscaping around the boulders as well.

Drabinski added that commuters should expect regular closures until the project is expected to wrap up in September. Those closures might vary week-to-week, but Drabinski said that Caltrans will send out releases and post to its social media accounts notifying commuters of any changes.