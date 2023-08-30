Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A map of customers affected during Wednesday’s power outage.
(Via Pacific Gas & Electric)
PG&E investigating outage in the Watsonville area

By Max Chun
More than 1,600 customers in and around Watsonville were affected by a power outage as of noon on Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was investigating the cause and aiming to restore power by 2:30 p.m., though a map indicated that it had come back on for many customers by 12:30.

Many Watsonville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning due to a power outage that left more than 1,600 South County Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the dark. The affected area was south of the Pajaro River, north of Royal Oaks Park and west of San Juan Road. The outage reportedly started at 7:02 a.m.

PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith said a crew was starting to attempt to reroute power to customers late Wednesday morning, and that the current estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m. However, this was subject to change.

The crew was still investigating the cause of the outage, Smith said. However, shortly after noon, PG&E’s outage map appeared to show that power has been restored.

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

