PG&E investigating outage in the Watsonville area

Many Watsonville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning due to a power outage that left more than 1,600 South County Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the dark. The affected area was south of the Pajaro River, north of Royal Oaks Park and west of San Juan Road. The outage reportedly started at 7:02 a.m.

PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith said a crew was starting to attempt to reroute power to customers late Wednesday morning, and that the current estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m. However, this was subject to change.

The crew was still investigating the cause of the outage, Smith said. However, shortly after noon, PG&E’s outage map appeared to show that power has been restored.

