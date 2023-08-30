Smoke from Northern California fires makes its way to Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruzans woke up to a hazy horizon Wednesday thanks to wind pushing smoke from fires in Northern California southward.

CAL Fire Battalion Chief Jed Wilson told Lookout the majority of the smoke that moved into the region overnight is from the fires in the northern part of the state in Humboldt and Trinity counties, while some might also be drifting up from a vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Monterey County in Royal Oaks.

Heads Up...a shift in transport wind will likely bring additional wildfire smoke from NorCal/Oregon to the Bay Area tonight and Wednesday. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/MOisqAiVrx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2023

“We’ve received multiple calls about smoke in our area,” CAL Fire CZU posted on social media after receiving calls from concerned folks in the area. “It is drift smoke from fires in Northern California. Our Emergency Command Center at headquarters in Felton are aware and have sent resources to double check. There is no active fire in our unit at this time.”

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office evacuated homes near the Vega and Lewis roads area in Royal Oaks around 2:20 p.m. for a vegetation fire in the 100 block of Vega Road. An evacuation warning was lifted for Hayes Road around 3:30 p.m., but would remain in effect overnight for Vega Road, the Sheriff’s Office said .