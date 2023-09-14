Substitute teacher seen in racist video no longer working in Pajaro Valley Unified schools

Pajaro Valley Unified School District officials confirmed that a woman seen making racist comments in a video published on social media this week is no longer working as a substitute teacher for the district.

She had her last day working in the district on Friday.

A video posted on social media platform TikTok earlier this week shows a woman shouting at someone as he records an interaction on Highway 1 in Capitola after to drivers pulled over to assess a minor collision. The woman shouts expletives and racist comments directed toward Mexicans as he records.

“I have insurance, but I don’t trust you,” she said. “You’re probably not even a citizen.”

School district Interim Superintendent Murry Schekman confirmed that the woman seen in the video had worked as a substitute teacher. He said she worked at Watsonville High School this past summer and was most recently working at Lakeview Middle School — where she worked her last day Friday.

Schekman didn’t respond to questions asking to confirm her identity or whether she had been fired.

“As the Interim Superintendent of Pajaro Valley Unified School District, and a resident of our community for the past 45 years, I would like to take this moment to reflect upon the deep pain caused by remarks in a video from an individual who has served our students as a substitute teacher for many years,” he wrote in a letter to families Tuesday. “The racist comments have impacted students, families and staff.”

Lookout attempted to reach the woman several social media commenters identified as being the person in the video but was not able to.

Attempts to reach the person who posted the video were also unsuccessful.

