Smoky conditions in Santa Cruz County expected through late Thursday, potentially Friday

Winds have blown smoke from fires in northwestern California and southwestern Oregon south and into the Santa Cruz COunty area, creating smoky conditions that authorities say are unhealthy for some people.

As early as Tuesday, the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit (CZU) wrote on social media that officials were receiving phone calls from people regarding concerns over hazy skies and the smell of smoke.

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency said Wednesday that the smoke was affecting air quality and could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as people with respiratory conditions, children, older adults and pregnant people.

Two low-pressure systems moving through the region over the next few days are channeling smoky winds from the Pacific Northwest through the Santa Cruz area, before they are expected to shift eastward, according to the Monterey Bay Air Resources Board .

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that depending on shifting winds, the smoke could leave the area by late Thursday but might remain through Friday.

To stay up to date on air quality, visit the Monterey Bay Air Resources District website .

