News roundup: Coast Classic, Aptos Village project, student robotics, Scotts Valley library 

Hundreds of cyclists on Highway 1 this weekend for Coast Classic Bike Tour

More than 200 cyclists will be passing through Santa Cruz County this weekend as part of the California Coast Classic Bike Tour.

The riders will travel from San Francisco to Los Angeles along Highway 1, starting Saturday and ending on next Saturday, Oct. 7. The tour passes through Santa Cruz County on Highway 1 Saturday and Sunday. Riders will be traveling on the highway between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Student robotics club open houses this weekend in Santa Cruz and Watsonville

Local students can get a chance to learn about robotics for free as part of a new program started by The Santa Cruz County Office of Education.

Santa Cruz COE X Academy Robotics, in partnership with local nonprofit X Academy, has branches in Santa Cruz and Watsonville. Open to all students at no cost, the club allows members to collaboratively design and construct underwater robots while learning skills such as 3D design, coding, and laser-cutting. Participants have the chance to form teams and compete in the MATE ROV competition in spring 2024.

The program is offering two open houses this weekend where students can meet club facilitators and see live demonstrations of underwater robots.

The Watsonville Robotics Club Open House will take place on Saturday at Sequoia High School. The Santa Cruz Robotics Club Open House is on Sunday at X Academy Maker Space.

Rally for Ukraine Saturday

The Santa Cruz Peace Coalition is holding a rally Saturday in support of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The rally at noon at the Town Clock in Santa Cruz will focus on “a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine as well as nuclear disarmament,” according to a statement by the organizers.

Aptos Village project second phase set to begin construction

Real estate developer Swenson said it is starting construction on the second phase of its Aptos Village project.

The development includes seven mixed-use buildings with about 15,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 29 homes on the second floor, five of them affordable housing units.

The first phase of the project, completed in 2018, included preserving the historic Hihn Apple Packing Shed and building retail units now occupied by The Penny Ice Creamery and Cat & Cloud Coffee.

In total, the project is set to build 65 homes in the center of Aptos.

Scotts Valley library to be closed Thursday for maintenance

The Scotts Valley Public Library will undergo a sprucing up later this year. (Chris Fusco / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Scotts Valley branch of Santa Cruz Public Libraries will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 5. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for work to improve lighting. All other branches of the library will remain open and the Scotts Valley branch will reopen on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work to upgrade lighting at the library is part of maintenance funded by Measure S, a $67 million bond passed in 2016 to rebuild or remodel 10 county libraries.

City of Santa Cruz named Age-Friendly Community by WHO

Clay Kempf, executive director of the Seniors Council of Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties, holds the state’s Master Plan for Aging. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The City of Santa Cruz has been designated an Age-Friendly Community by the AARP and the World Health Organization.

Membership in the AARP and WHO’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Communities means Santa Cruz can access funding and resources to implement an Age-Friendly Community Action Plan to address the needs and preferences of older residents as part of efforts to develop a statewide Master Plan for Aging.

More than 17% of Santa Cruz residents are 60 and older, and the number of older adults is expected to increase 30% by 2030. The city is planning to focus on improving public spaces, transportation, community engagement, walkability, public health, and other issues affecting seniors.