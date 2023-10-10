Lookout Update: Ilana Packer joins Lookout as Marketing Partners Manager

Lookout Santa Cruz is glad to announce the expansion of our Commerce & Community business team. Ilana Packer joins Lookout as our Marketing Partners/Advertising Manager, bringing with her more than three decades of advertising sales experience with businesses and nonprofits. She comes to Lookout with over 18 years with Weeklys, publisher of Good Times and its affiliates.

“I’m thrilled to join Lookout as it enters its fourth year serving – and now expanding – the news and ad products it offers our community,” she says. “I’m a longtime Santa Cruzan and I have seen the difference Lookout has already made in the Santa Cruz area. I’ve seen that Lookout’s digital ad products have now become a potent force in winning brand recognition and generating customer loyalty and results, and I look forward to representing and expanding them.”

Ilana joins the Community & Commerce team, which has built Lookout’s strong community and partner connection — a significant reason why we were chosen as Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year earlier this year.

As Senior Director for Partnerships and Audience, Ashley Harmon takes on a wider role at Lookout Santa Cruz and plays a key part in our expansion planning to other communities. Ilana will lead Marketing Partner relationships and new sales beginning this fall. She’ll work closely with Director of Community and Student Engagement, Jamie Garfield, who is the driver and face of our many community and school programs. Additionally, Brittany Ramirez, our marketing services coordinator, will continue to fully support all of these expanding activities.

Please join me in congratulating Ilana on her new position. She can be reached at ilana@lookoutlocal.com.

Our whole team, including me, look forward to seeing you out and about in our community, and soon at our new offices, as we move across the street from Bookshop Santa Cruz, above Toque Blanche, at the end of this month.

Ken Doctor, CEO & Founder

Lookout Local | Lookout Santa Cruz