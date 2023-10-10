Soquel Demonstration State Forest set to reopen Tuesday, months after suffering winter storm damage

The Soquel Demonstration State Forest is set to reopen Tuesday months after it closed because of severe storm damage.

A popular destination for hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts, the state forest was shut down in mid-January because of dangerous conditions including downed trees, mudslides and blocked roads and hiking trails.

Cal Fire said Monday that it has made progress on crucial road repairs and removed all major safety hazards within the forest. But it warned visitors that even though the park is reopening, repair work remains ongoing, with trucks and heavy machinery continuing to work throughout the forest.

The state agency asked visitors not to drive too quickly on main park roads such as Highland Way and Soquel-San Jose Road, which also are being used by construction vehicles, and to be careful not to block fire lanes and gates when parking.

Cal Fire said it was expecting a surge in crowds to the park once it reopens and asked visitors to avoid peak hours and to plan to arrive early in the morning.

The park is a popular destination for mountain bikers, but Cal Fire warned that off-road cyclists could be ticketed if they venture into the park after dark.

Most mountain bike trails cover at 10 miles and climb over 2,000 feet — and the climb out of any single-track trail is 3-4 miles uphill along Hihn’s Mill Road to the park’s main parking area.

Fires and cooking equipment are banned in the park, including campfires, barbecues and portable gas stoves. Electric bikes, motorcycles, pedal-assist bikes and Segways are also strictly prohibited.

