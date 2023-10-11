Reaction from across Santa Cruz County to Israel-Gaza war

Several community groups, institutions and Santa Cruz County residents with connection to Israel and Palestine have spoken out to condemn the violent attacks and to mourn the loss of life. Here is a selection of their statements.

UC Santa Cruz (Monday, Oct. 9)

We have watched with deep sadness the unfolding violence in Israel and Gaza, and we are gravely concerned at the escalating conflict across the region. Our hearts go out to everyone in harm’s way and all who have been affected. Along with University of California Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib and UC President Michael V. Drake , we condemn this act of terrorism.

As a university, we are focused on providing support to those in our campus community who are impacted because of family in the region or other strong ties to the area. Video, images, and news accounts of the violence and destruction can be terrifying and difficult to process. If you or someone you know needs support, we encourage you to take advantage of the free campus resources available. ... We realize these are difficult times for many. Let us all seek to center compassion, kindness, and a commitment to open and respectful discourse as we face these challenges together.

Jewish Student Union at UCSC (Tuesday, Oct. 10)

Resource Center for Nonviolence (Monday, Oct. 9)

The Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) is deeply grieved by the recent surge of violence in Israel and Gaza. RCNV condemns all acts of violence that have occurred in the past few days. Reports indicate that hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded, both Israelis and Palestinians. Our hearts go out to all those affected, as we are deeply committed to the principle that every life, no matter where they reside, is equally precious and deserving of peace, safety, and security.

At the RCNV, our unwavering commitment to nonviolence and social justice leads us to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, particularly during these challenging times marked by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. We believe it is paramount to center the values of Kingian Philosophy, protect innocent lives, and actively bridge communities toward freedom, understanding and unity.

RCNV’s North Star is to build trust and belonging within communities, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and heard. We firmly believe that understanding and empathy are the cornerstones of progress and positive change. In times of conflict and turmoil, we are called to double down on these principles to prevent division from becoming our collective failure.

We take this moment to reaffirm our dedication to peace, justice, and the well-being of all communities, irrespective of their backgrounds or affiliations. In this spirit, RCNV is actively engaging Jewish leaders and stakeholders to convene and discuss actions that community leaders can take to support the continued well-being of the Jewish community.

Our commitment to solidarity does not waver when faced with complex and divisive conflicts. Instead, it grows stronger. We firmly believe that by practicing nonviolence and striving for understanding, we can contribute to the healing process and the protection of innocent lives.

The forces of conflict may seek to distract and divide us, but we remain resolute in our mission to bridge communities and protect all who are vulnerable. We recognize that peace and unity are not the absence of conflict but the presence of justice and understanding.

RCNV stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us that our collective strength lies in our ability to empathize, unite, and work together to safeguard the well-being of all. In these trying times, we reiterate our commitment to justice, nonviolence, and a future where no innocent lives are lost to the horrors of conflict.

Together, we can move forward, building a world where all communities are bound by solidarity and the shared vision of a just, peaceful, and harmonious future.

U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta (Tuesday, Oct. 10)

Today, I met with Israeli leaders to reaffirm the United States’ sustained support with the people of Israel as they confront their trauma and defend their society. pic.twitter.com/PnDBbnHAmk — Rep. Jimmy Panetta (@RepJimmyPanetta) October 11, 2023

Santa Cruz Hillel (Sunday, Oct. 8)

On what should have been a joyous weekend of Simchat Torah, we are instead in a state of shock and mourning following an unprecedented attack on Israel. Also of Saturday evening in Israel, more than 200 people have been murdered, and thousands more injured. This is the worst attack on Israel and the Jewish people in 50 years. Together, we are mourning for the lives lost, and praying for healing and a quick end to the attack.

Santa Cruz Hillel is here to support our students and community as we process the unfolding events, grieve for the lives lost, and pray for peace. We know many of you have friends, family and loved ones in Israel, including some who have been directly impacted by these heinous attacks. Please be in touch if you need someone to talk to or other immediate support.

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.