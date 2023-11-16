Sheriff’s office reports death of 5-year-old after sibling fight in unincorporated Scotts Valley

A family and community are mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy Wednesday after a fight with his twin brother in unincorporated Scotts Valley.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Tucker Road in unincorporated Scotts Valley just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for a call regarding a 5-year-old victim who was stabbed.

“When deputies arrived, they learned that two 5-year-old twins were fighting, as siblings sometimes do,” the release reads. “Tragically, during the incident, one of the 5-year-olds got a small kitchen knife and stabbed his twin brother.”

The 5-year-old later died at a hospital.

Investigators say based on the evidence, there’s no sign of negligence or criminal activity by any party, and the district attorney’s office will not be filing any charges. “California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office added that it would not be sharing additional identifying information and that the family has requested privacy.

