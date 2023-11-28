Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Look out and give back: 8 nonprofits working to better Santa Cruz County you should know about

Presented by Lookout's Community & Commerce Team
It’s time to celebrate compassion and community impact! In Santa Cruz County, a vibrant tapestry of nonprofits is tirelessly working to uplift lives and enhance our community. From providing essential meals that nourish our older and displaced residents to preserving our ecological treasures, offering vital mental health support, and addressing housing needs, these eight nonprofits are the driving force behind positive change.

Our team Community & Commerce team here at Lookout invites you to be part of the change we wish to see in Santa Cruz County. Your support can make a tangible difference, fueling these organizations’ missions and amplifying their impact. Join us in creating a ripple effect of change across Santa Cruz County by learning about these inspiring nonprofits and considering how you can contribute to their causes. Together, let’s build a stronger, more resilient community for all. Ready to make a difference? Dive in and discover how you can be an active participant in the betterment of Santa Cruz County.

Read the stories linked below for each our eight featured nonprofits:

DONATE TO THE VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
DONATE TO COMMUNITY BRIDGES
DONATE TO GREY BEARS
DONATE TO NAMI SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
DONATE TO LAND TRUST OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
DONATE TO DIENTES
DONATE TO HOUSING MATTERS
DONATE TO SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS TRAIL STEWARDSHIP

At Lookout civic giveback extends year-round. We donate 10% of every new membership to one of our 4 nonprofits of your choice. Together we’ve donated over $22,000 to a host of civic partners. I want to thank you for reading, sharing these stories, and investing in the nonprofits you feel called to support.

Ashley Harmon / Lookout's Community & Commerce Team

