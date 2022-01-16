Sunday Reads: Tsunami flooding, MLK Day events, Santa Cruz’s unhoused
Our unhoused issue is a political ‘Waiting for Godot’
WALLACE BAINE: On this MLK Day weekend, it’s worth pondering that Dr. King’s example, though fundamentally rooted in the experience of being Black in America, goes beyond race and racial justice. It’s a bigger container than that, and includes compassion for those in markedly different circumstances than us. Read his deeply personal column here.
Volcanic eruption creates tsunami-related flooding in Santa Cruz
RISING WATER: A volcanic eruption near New Zealand caused massive waves to inundate the island nation of Tonga and continue on to the West Coast. The National Weather Service issued an advisory and local officials asked people to stay out of the water. The Santa Cruz Harbor area saw significant flooding and an early-morning surfing contest had to be canceled, but there were few injuries locally. Read the details from Lookout’s Mark Conley, Dan Evans and Kevin Painchaud here.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events
Mark your calendars: There are a number of volunteer opportunities for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday tomorrow. Check out where to go and what to do here.