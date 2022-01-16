Sunday Reads: Tsunami flooding, MLK Day events, Santa Cruz’s unhoused

Our unhoused issue is a political ‘Waiting for Godot’

A woman exits her tent at the Benchlands in San Lorenzo Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

WALLACE BAINE: On this MLK Day weekend, it’s worth pondering that Dr. King’s example, though fundamentally rooted in the experience of being Black in America, goes beyond race and racial justice. It’s a bigger container than that, and includes compassion for those in markedly different circumstances than us. Read his deeply personal column here.

Volcanic eruption creates tsunami-related flooding in Santa Cruz

Flooding at the Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022 (Mark Woodward / For Lookout Santa Cruz )

RISING WATER: A volcanic eruption near New Zealand caused massive waves to inundate the island nation of Tonga and continue on to the West Coast. The National Weather Service issued an advisory and local officials asked people to stay out of the water. The Santa Cruz Harbor area saw significant flooding and an early-morning surfing contest had to be canceled, but there were few injuries locally. Read the details from Lookout’s Mark Conley, Dan Evans and Kevin Painchaud here.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

Community organizer Thairie Ritchie addresses a crowd of around 50 people at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Youth Event on Jan. 15, 2022.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Mark your calendars: There are a number of volunteer opportunities for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday tomorrow. Check out where to go and what to do here.