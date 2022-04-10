Sunday Reads: A great reason to stare into the galaxy from the Quarry Amphitheatre

Awestruck at the Quarry: Writers, scientists will gather under the stars at UCSC to ponder the cosmos

The stars will align: For the first time, UCSC will host ‘Universe in Verse,’ an annual gathering of big-name writers and scientists to celebrate and honor the wonder of the cosmos at the reborn Quarry Amphitheater. Wallace Baine has the details here.

A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve

(Via Steve Homan)

Fighting for a new start: With building costs up 20-30% from pre-pandemic levels, red tape, updated building codes, construction price hyperinflation and the recurring nightmare of personal loss have combined to stymie efforts to get Santa Cruz County residents back into houses in areas devastated by the 2020 CZU blaze. Grace Stetson has the story here.

Joseph Thompson, lead organizer for unionizing Starbucks, is just getting started

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s the buzz about? As three Santa Cruz Starbucks stores lead much of the chain unionizing in California, local leader Joseph Thompson cites their great-grandfather for union inspiration: “Organizing gives me energy, and because I’m young it’s going to be a lot easier for me to keep that up.” Max Chun with the Q&A.

Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Important time to lead: UC Santa Cruz Student Union Assembly President Shivika Sivakumar describes the “revival” on campus after two COVID-torn years — and her favorite projects as students manage through unprecedented times. Hillary Ojeda with the Q&A.



