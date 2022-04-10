Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Sunday Reads Archive

Sunday Reads: A great reason to stare into the galaxy from the Quarry Amphitheatre

Awestruck at the Quarry: Writers, scientists will gather under the stars at UCSC to ponder the cosmos

The 'Universe in Verse' participants.

The stars will align: For the first time, UCSC will host ‘Universe in Verse,’ an annual gathering of big-name writers and scientists to celebrate and honor the wonder of the cosmos at the reborn Quarry Amphitheater. Wallace Baine has the details here.

Commuter rail struggles in regions comparable to Santa Cruz County

Commuter rail struggles in regions comparable to Santa Cruz County

A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve

Steve and Christine Homan's home in Bonny Doon — which the couple built in 1976 — was lost in the CZU fire.
(Via Steve Homan)

Fighting for a new start: With building costs up 20-30% from pre-pandemic levels, red tape, updated building codes, construction price hyperinflation and the recurring nightmare of personal loss have combined to stymie efforts to get Santa Cruz County residents back into houses in areas devastated by the 2020 CZU blaze. Grace Stetson has the story here.

Joseph Thompson, lead organizer for unionizing Starbucks, is just getting started

Thompson has spearheaded the local Starbucks unionization movement
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s the buzz about? As three Santa Cruz Starbucks stores lead much of the chain unionizing in California, local leader Joseph Thompson cites their great-grandfather for union inspiration: “Organizing gives me energy, and because I’m young it’s going to be a lot easier for me to keep that up.” Max Chun with the Q&A.

Fitness done different: SCG Fitness blends CrossFit and wellness in Santa Cruz

Fitness done different: SCG Fitness blends CrossFit and wellness in Santa Cruz

Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life

Shivika Sivakumar stands in front of the Peace Starts Here mural at College Nine on the UC Santa Cruz campus
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Important time to lead: UC Santa Cruz Student Union Assembly President Shivika Sivakumar describes the “revival” on campus after two COVID-torn years — and her favorite projects as students manage through unprecedented times. Hillary Ojeda with the Q&A.

EATERS DIGEST: The Prevedelli legacy, Easter eats and farmers market finds (Lily Belli)
How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? Just 130 — one of the lowest numbers in 10 years (Grace Stetson)
‘There’s no way you can hide from it’: Discussing California’s housing crisis with Conor Dougherty (Grace Stetson)
Manu the senior supervisor? First-time politico battles ‘tangle of wires,’ resistance to inevitable change (Mark Conley)
Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year (Max Chun)

And, in case you somehow missed the debut of Wallace Baine’s new feature...

Meet the ‘Weekender’

Weekender with Wallace Baine

Here’s the debut edition of Wallace’s newsletter. Much still to do out there today — so go do it!

