Sunday Reads: An ode to the vinyl evangelists

Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vinyl vitality: Amid sweeping market changes and technological turmoil, the neighborhood record store improbably finds a way to survive. Wallace Baine takes inventory of the quintessential music establishment’s comings and goings.

UCSC astronomer Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz is a star teacher and mentor

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Interstellar instruction: Earlier this year, the White House honored UC Santa Cruz professor of astronomy Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz with a Presidential Award for his ground-breaking mentorship program that helps propel students — particularly women and marginalized groups — forward. With this momentum, the astronomer now aims to expand such impacts, founding a new campus center for STEM leadership. Hillary Ojeda has the story here.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



‘We’re really growing students’: Cabrillo horticulturist Heather Blume is in full bloom this season

Garden of giving: Cabrillo College horticulture center coordinator Heather Blume might be a well-known face at the Aptos Farmers Market, but her drive to create and maintain a space for horticulture students to hone their skills is what makes her stand out. Max Chun with the Q&A.

How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

DNA: An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the first gap-free human genome sequence — an achievement experts weren’t expecting to happen this quickly. Her team’s work builds on the efforts of UCSC computer scientists who helped assemble the first working draft of a human genome with the international Human Genome Project in 2000. Hillary Ojeda has the details.

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.



Other stories you might have missed...

(Via Ryan Craig)

➤ Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling: Celebrating a decade of protection as one of only a dozen World Surfing Reserves (Mark Conley)

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Chubbs’ choice chicken, Coffee Conspiracy booted and El Mercado reopens (Lily Belli)

➤ Weekender: A flourish of festivals, another helping of Joze and bearish on trivia (Wallace Baine)

➤ MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month (Wallace Baine)

➤ How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome (Hillary Ojeda)

