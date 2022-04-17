Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Rows of vinyls at Streetlight Records
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sunday Reads Archive

Sunday Reads: An ode to the vinyl evangelists

Share

Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

A stack of vinyls at Streetlight Records
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vinyl vitality: Amid sweeping market changes and technological turmoil, the neighborhood record store improbably finds a way to survive. Wallace Baine takes inventory of the quintessential music establishment’s comings and goings.

Promoted Content

UC Santa Cruz invites alumni and community to Alumni Week

UCSC graphic for Alumni Week
Promoted Content

UC Santa Cruz invites alumni and community to Alumni Week

Presented by UC Santa Cruz

UCSC astronomer Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz is a star teacher and mentor

Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Interstellar instruction: Earlier this year, the White House honored UC Santa Cruz professor of astronomy Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz with a Presidential Award for his ground-breaking mentorship program that helps propel students — particularly women and marginalized groups — forward. With this momentum, the astronomer now aims to expand such impacts, founding a new campus center for STEM leadership. Hillary Ojeda has the story here.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

‘We’re really growing students’: Cabrillo horticulturist Heather Blume is in full bloom this season

Heather Blume

Garden of giving: Cabrillo College horticulture center coordinator Heather Blume might be a well-known face at the Aptos Farmers Market, but her drive to create and maintain a space for horticulture students to hone their skills is what makes her stand out. Max Chun with the Q&A.

Promoted Content

YES Greenway: A real opportunity to take climate action now in Santa Cruz County

Rail rendering
Promoted Content

YES Greenway: A real opportunity to take climate action now in Santa Cruz County

Presented by YES Greenway

How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga.
(Via UC Santa Cruz)

DNA: An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the first gap-free human genome sequence — an achievement experts weren’t expecting to happen this quickly. Her team’s work builds on the efforts of UCSC computer scientists who helped assemble the first working draft of a human genome with the international Human Genome Project in 2000. Hillary Ojeda has the details.

job board banner for newsletters

➤ Want more?Check out our Job Board.
Hiring?Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time,get your bundles here.

Surfer Shaun Burns in action
(Via Ryan Craig)

Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling: Celebrating a decade of protection as one of only a dozen World Surfing Reserves (Mark Conley)
EATERS DIGEST: Chubbs’ choice chicken, Coffee Conspiracy booted and El Mercado reopens (Lily Belli)
Weekender: A flourish of festivals, another helping of Joze and bearish on trivia (Wallace Baine)
MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month (Wallace Baine)
How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome (Hillary Ojeda)

Sunday Reads Archive Latest News
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.