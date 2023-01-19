Expert Santa Cruz County property management with a local’s touch

When it comes to selling, renting or marketing a home, well-rounded local experience is one of the most important factors. Luckily for Santa Cruzans, the crew at Schooner Realty carry a renowned understanding of the local market and tenant pool. Most of the team at Schooner Realty was born and raised right here in Santa Cruz, making local knowledge their innate expertise.

As a fifth-generation Santa Cruz local with decades of experience, Celeste Faraola Perie has owned and operated Schooner Realty since 2016. Prior to taking ownership, Celeste worked closely with founder and Santa Cruz community champion, Harriet Deck, who started the business in 1973.

Also on the Schooner team.... Annie Fieberling Harrison, another born and raised Santa Cruzan, runs the property management side of the business with precise attention to detail and a personalized touch. Meanwhile, office manager, Joyce Lasich, keeps all the details in tip top ship shape.

“We can do everything a large corporate company can do, only smarter, better, and more creative with proven results.” — Celeste Faraola Perie

What to expect from Schooner’s full-service property management

A sense of community is core to Schooner’s work, where people are the heart of the full service real estate firm. That includes both Schooner Realty’s clients, as well as its small but mighty team of real estate professionals and their on-call repair services.

With an office conveniently located in Downtown Santa Cruz, Schooner Realty is dedicated to taking the burden off you while bringing a depth of knowledge, creativity and professionalism to all our clients. Schooner specializes in protecting your investment.

Property management at Schooner starts with an in-depth evaluation of your property and your goals. These may include agreed upon updates to your home to match the current market. Next, Schooner utilizes their vast connections within the community to conduct a thorough search for the perfect tenant.

All prospective tenants are screened through Rent Spree for a full background check at no cost to the owner. As the Schooner team specializes in contracts, a well-executed, detailed lease is drawn up that aligns with current California rental contract laws. All finances and move-outs are managed for you through the office, including monthly statements, year-end tax documents and security deposits.

If you want to feel confident that your investment is in good hands, the full-service property management firm of Schooner Realty can help you manage your rental properties with ease. This is not your corporate behemoth; we charge a competitive rate that is inclusive for all of our services. With Schooner Realty, you get a personal touch from a team that really cares.

Contact us today to receive a complementary assessment including our expert opinions of market value rent and for all your property management questions!

ANNE HARRISON Property Manager Aloha! I am excited to join Schooner Realty! I was born and raised in Santa Cruz and I am proud to call Santa Cruz my home. After graduating from UCSD, I moved to Hawaii where I met my husband and ended up living for 24 years. Our 3 amazing boys were lucky to grow up on Kauai and we still own our home in the town of Kilauea.



While on Kauai I started and owned a concierge business to service private homes in Hanalei Bay while also providing property management for an exclusive home in Princeville.



Now back in Santa Cruz, I am very excited to be once again working with my long time friend Celeste, supporting her in the property management of her rentals. I will also provide real estate assistance while studying for my real estate license. When I’m not in the office, you will find me down at the beach playing volleyball or mountain biking around Santa Cruz.

JOYCE LASICH Office Manager I am happy to be a part of the Schooner Realty Crew! As a native of the Bay Area, I have lived in Aptos for 23 years with my husband John and our three children.



I have spent the last 10 years working as an Office Manager in the Wine and Spirits industry. I enjoy spending time with my Family and Friends, and love traveling, reading, fine wines and gourmet foods.



I am in the Schooner office at 1015 Cedar Street on Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. I look forward to getting to know you better and assisting you in any way I can.