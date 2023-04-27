Launchpad 2023 returns for its sixth year in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Works, in partnership with various organizations, is bringing back the annual job fair and student business plan pitch competition event, Santa Cruz Launchpad. Previously known as “Get Hired,” the event is now in its sixth year and promises to be as exciting as ever for students and job seekers alike.

This year’s event will take place in person on Thursday, May 25, at the Cocoanut Grove. The event is produced and funded by the City of Santa Cruz Economic Development, Santa Cruz Works, UC Santa Cruz Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development (CIED), UC Santa Cruz Innovation and Business Engagement Hub, UC Santa Cruz Career Success, Cabrillo College, Lookout Santa Cruz, and Blackstone LaunchPad.

The 6th annual Launchpad is not just the largest gathering of top local companies, but a gateway to a world of opportunity and aspiration, where skills and interests meet demand, and possibilities become reality for individuals of all skill levels and interests. — Malina Long, SCW Accelerates Program Manager

The event is split into two parts: a student business plan pitch competition and a job fair open to the public. As many as 20 student teams will pitch their business plans to a panel of judges from 12 pm to 4 pm. The top six finalist teams will present at 6 pm, and receive their awards. The pride as a Launchpad champion is not the only thing the winning team will be sent home with. Instead, Santa Cruz Works and their partners have secured over $50,000 in cash prizes for the winning team.

The business plan pitch is by invitation only, but interested parties may contact Kathleen Greaney at kgreaney@ucsc.edu for more information.

1 / 2 Santa Cruz Launchpad 2023 promises to be a fantastic opportunity for students and job seekers to network and connect with local companies. (Sullivan Gaudreault) 2 / 2 The job fair will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm, and job seekers will have the opportunity to interact with local companies. (Sullivan Gaudreault)

The public job fair will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm, and job seekers will have the opportunity to interact with local companies offering hundreds of jobs ranging from internships to entry-level and seasoned professionals.

Last year’s hiring companies included Joby Aviation, Amazon, PayStand, Looker/Google, Cabrillo College, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Ambient Photonics, Cruz Foam, Digital NEST, Bay Federal Credit Union, Unnatural Products, Santa Cruz Seaside Company, Digital NEST, Zero Motorcycles, and much more. Companies who wish to participate in the job fair can purchase a table at the event here.

This collaborative partnership between SC Works, UCSC & Cabrillo is creating an opportunity for our students to engage with local employers and build employability skills while working with business mentors. — Desha Staley-Raatior

Overall, Santa Cruz Launchpad 2023 promises to be a fantastic opportunity for students and job seekers to network and connect with local companies. Anyone interested can register here.

