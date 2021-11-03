Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Bay Federal Credit Union was on the hunt for a unique way to encourage their membership to switch from paper statements to electronic statements (or eStatements). In an effort to promote the environmental benefits of such a transition, they decided to partner with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation for a special promotion.

The credit union let their members know that they would donate $5 to the Foundation for each member that enrolled in eStatements between July 1, and August 31, 2021. Through targeted messaging efforts in branches, email, social media, and online and mobile banking, nearly 2,200 members made the switch to eStatements during the two-month period.

As a result, the Credit Union raised $10,955 to help protect the Monterey Bay coastline.

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is the local-non-profit partner and chief advocate for the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, one of the largest of a system of fourteen National Marine Sanctuaries administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The mission of the foundation is to inspire the public to protect the Sanctuary, which stretches from Rocky Point in Marin County, to the town of Cambria in San Luis Obispo.

Bay Federal’s mission to get members to switch from paper statements to eStatements was not only based on safety and convenience, but on reducing the impact to the environment. The Marine Sanctuary Foundation was specifically chosen as a partner due to their amazing impact through their public outreach and education programs.

“Our partnership with the Marine Sanctuary Foundation was a perfect fit with our eStatements promotion. We give a sincere thank you to all of our members who made the switch during our special campaign to help protect the beautiful coastline of Monterey Bay!” — Carrie Birkhofer, President & CEO of Bay Federal

The Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s current areas of focus include:



BayNet : Training volunteers to educate about 40,000 people a year along recreation trails about the sanctuary and protecting local wildlife.

: Training volunteers to educate about 40,000 people a year along recreation trails about the sanctuary and protecting local wildlife. Team OCEAN : Naturalists who volunteer their time to talk with the public about the sanctuary and help keep boaters from harming wildlife.

: Naturalists who volunteer their time to talk with the public about the sanctuary and help keep boaters from harming wildlife. Whale Rescue: Supporting whale disentanglement and rescue programs through responder training and equipment upgrades.