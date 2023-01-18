Get down at Downtown Fridays now through April 14 in Santa Cruz

Are you ready for incredible nights of food, friends and fun? Downtown Fridays have officially arrived to Santa Cruz! Come out and enjoy live music, galleries, restaurants and more at these downtown get-togethers, every Friday from now through April 14 from 5:00 - 8:30 PM.

Bring the whole family for performances from free live bands at two or more Downtown locations, along with events, activities and Friday-only specials at dozens of Downtown Santa Cruz restaurants, galleries, shops, salons and more.

Events and bands are being announced regularly. Check in every week to Downtown Fridays website to see what’s coming and, if you are a downtown business, share and submit your event.

From the same creator of the widely popular Midtown Fridays that is hosted in the summer months, Event Santa Cruz, Downtown Fridays are an invitation to bring that energy to the incredible businesses that make up our downtown. Explore the downtown scene with your neighbors, friends, and strangers as live music fuels the crowd late into the evening.

“Downtown Fridays will invite our community to come Downtown every Friday to experience new events, offerings, and celebrate the entrepreneurs who make our downtown so vibrant.” — Rebecca Unitt, Economic Development Manager for the City of Santa Cruz

Rebecca Unitt, Economic Development Manager for the City of Santa Cruz shares, “this series will also remind us that there is always fun to be had downtown year round, and this is the time to visit a business you’ve never been too or step out of your normal routine to see what’s happening each week.”

Kick off Downtown Fridays with live music at Pono Hawaiian Grill, including performances from renowned artists like The John Michael Band. (Allison Garcia)

Live music performances will take place at Pono Hawaiian Grill every Friday, brought to you by Off The Lip Radio Show.

Performances are scheduled as follows:



January 13th: John Michael Band with Dylan Rose

John Michael Band with Dylan Rose January 20th: Pet Roxx

Pet Roxx January 27th: Rise Up Reggae Band

Rise Up Reggae Band February 3rd: Alex Lucero & Live Again Band

Alex Lucero & Live Again Band February 10th: The Joint Chiefs

The Joint Chiefs February 17th: Jake Nielsen & Triple Threat

Jake Nielsen & Triple Threat February 24th: Santa Cruz Latin Collective

Santa Cruz Latin Collective March 3rd: Santa Cruda

Santa Cruda March 10th: Beach Cowboy’s

Beach Cowboy’s March 17th: Jive Machine

Jive Machine March 24th: Pacific Avenue

Pacific Avenue March 31st: Cowboys After Dark

Cowboys After Dark April 7th: Los Improviders

Los Improviders April 14th: Locomotive Breath

Plus, along with weekly Downtown Fridays, the first Friday of the month is always First Friday Santa Cruz! Check out the exciting art shows opening at many Downtown locations on their website.

Downtown Fridays generous partners: City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department, Kaiser Permanente, Downtown Association of Santa Cruz, Google Cloud, IDEA, Yoso The ANNEX, Lookout Santa Cruz, and Off The Lip Radio Show.