For Sale: A charming, well-maintained manufactured home in the heart of Pleasure Point

Looking for a place to call home in Santa Cruz? Look no further than 1255 38th Avenue Space #68, a beautiful and well-maintained manufactured home in the heart of the Pleasure Point area.

1 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 5 (Schooner Realty)

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is a gem, located in an all-age park and surrounded by a tropical garden oasis. The location is perfect for those who enjoy an active lifestyle, with world-class surfing, shopping, restaurants, and other life conveniences all just a stone’s throw away.

Inside, the home has been recently updated and is move-in ready. All of the appliances are brand new and gleaming, including a beautiful stainless steel stacking washer and dryer. The floors have been recently installed and the home has been freshly painted throughout. New light fixtures and ceiling fans have also been added, making this home light and bright for your living pleasure.

1 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 5 (Schooner Realty)

This corner location offers plenty of natural light and a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you are a young family, a retiree, or anyone in between, this home has everything you need to live comfortably and happily.

In addition to the home’s many features, the Pleasure Point area offers a wide variety of activities and attractions for residents to enjoy. Take a walk on the beach, catch some waves, explore the local shops and restaurants, or simply relax in the beautiful surroundings.

So why wait? Don’t miss your chance to become the lucky new owner of this fantastic home in a prime location. Contact us today to schedule a tour and see for yourself all that 1255 38th Avenue Space #68 has to offer.

1 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 5 (Schooner Realty)

Open House will be held on Saturday, April 8th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interested in a private showing? Call 831-239-4646 to schedule an appointment with Celeste of Schooner Realty today.

CONTACT INFORMATION 1255 38th Ave #68, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646. Learn more here

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option. — Javier and Julie of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Interested in selling your home? Celeste Faraola Perie, Owner - Schooner Realty Decades of Experience



Schooner delivers high service property management to protect your real estate investments. Let me help you safely navigate this highly nuanced market, whether you are buying or selling a home, investment property, or weekend getaway!



Licensed Realtor® since 1991

Real Estate Broker since 2010

Owner of Schooner Realty since 2014



celeste@faraola.com

(831) 239-4646

Recently SOLD Listings by Schooner Realty