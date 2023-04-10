Santa Cruz County celebrates youth success at the Your Future is Our Business 2023 Luncheon

Santa Cruz County recently came together to celebrate the success of its youth at the annual Your Future is Our Business (YFIOB) luncheon, held on March 31st. The event, which was attended by students, educators, parents, and sponsors, recognized the county’s investment in its future workforce and the impact it has on the local community.

Last year, YFIOB served over 2,000 students across Santa Cruz County, and in just the first quarter of this year, that number has already been exceeded. The luncheon showcased the accomplishments of local students and awarded 22 scholarships ranging from $200 to $1,000.

We really could not do it without you. Your support has made it possible for us to reach even more students this year. — Yvette Lopez Brooks, Executive Director of YFIOB

The event also recognized the exceptional leadership of Rosemary Menard, Water Director of the City of Santa Cruz, who received an Award of Appreciation for her instrumental guidance and direction during the 2022 Construction Trades Day event.

The luncheon highlighted the commitment of the community and the sponsors who invest in the future of Santa Cruz County students. Board members of YFIOB, including representatives from Elements Manufacturing, Santa Cruz County College and Career Collaborative, and the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, were also in attendance.

YFIOB’s mission has been to provide every Santa Cruz County student with opportunities to discover a fulfilling and successful career. (YFIOB)

YFIOB Career Exploration Scholarship winners:

Charles (Charlie) Benham

Nevaeh Karraker

Averie Young

Natalia Galdamez Mijango

Elana McGrew

CTE Scholarship winners:

Isabella Chavez-Guerrero

Saul Cruz

Kenneth (Corbin) C. Kronschnabl

Charlie Figueroa

Nathaniel Dow

Perla Patricia Valentin

Eva Carrillo

Michael Margulies

Ryan Ribeiro Spindola Santee

Justy Olvera-Serna

YFIOB Luncheon Showcase Winners



Mauricio Calderon-Luis, 9th grade

Mary Henderson, 10th grade

Calvin Lenz-Parton, 11th grade

Corvinrook Champion, 12th grade

1 / 2 Yvette Brooks, Kenzie Smith, Monreve Maguire, Carina Kessler, Amy Nema. (YFIOB) 2 / 2 Rosemary Menard was awarded the YFIOB Award of Appreciation by Jordan Blair, representing the Construction Industry Education Foundation. (YFIOB)

Honorable mentions were also given to Kenzie Smith, Carina Kessler, and Monreve Maguire.

The event would not have been possible without the generous support of YFIOB sponsors, including the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, Bay Federal Credit Union, Construction Industry Education Foundation, Santa Cruz City School, San Lorenzo Valley USD, Graniterock, Shadowbrook Restaurant, Mary Gaukel, County of Santa Cruz, Beckmans Bakery, Pacific Cookie Company, and Deluxe Foods.

Once again, the YFIOB annual luncheon celebrated the achievements of local students and recognized the importance of investing in the future workforce of Santa Cruz County. Learn more about YFIOB programs here: yfiob.org