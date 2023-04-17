Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Emily Matheson

Shopper’s Corner has been a household name among locals in Santa Cruz due to its quality, convenience and community-oriented approach.

For Emily Matheson, a registered nurse and seven-year customer of Shopper’s, the store holds a special place in her heart. “I recall shopping at Shopper’s with my mom when I was about five. I would get excited knowing she would be making something good. Eventually, I moved from Santa Cruz, and when I returned, I started shopping at Shopper’s because of my fond memories. Now, it’s more so because of my appreciation of their overall quality. Everything that I need and like is here, and I don’t have to go up and down searching a ton of aisles,” she said.

I prefer fresh, local products, and I like the idea that I’m supporting a family-owned market such as Shopper’s. — Emily Matheson

The store’s selection of local and county-produced items is a major draw for Matheson. “Shopper’s carries so many local food and other county-produced items: balms and other body care products, salsas, breads, eggs, coffees, ice cream and, of course, the produce which is always super fresh. I love the many organic choices they offer and at really good prices. Whatever you need when putting together a good meal—simple or elaborate—you’ll find it here,” she added.

(Paul Eisenberg)

In addition to its quality selection, Shopper’s has also become known for its community-oriented approach. As a locally-owned business, the store takes pride in supporting the community it serves.

For those new to the community, Matheson recommends Shopper’s as the go-to grocery store. “Shopper’s is a cool store that has a lot of character and all the goods that you need. They have superior meat, produce and cheese selections, and are also known for their wines. Shopper’s pricing is good and their quality is the highest. It’s also the easiest place to park,” she said.

With its commitment to quality, community and convenience, it’s no wonder why Shopper’s has been a favorite among locals in Santa Cruz for many years, and will continue to be for those new to the area.

* * *

Get to know Emily Matheson

Emily Matheson, 7-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Hobbies: The beach, swimming, hiking, reading, hanging out with family, cooking

* * *

Shopper’s Recipe of the Week

Grilled Thick Marbled Coulotte Steaks

Ingredients

2 lbs Coulotte steak

Salt and pepper, to taste

Prep time

10 minutes

Cook time

10 minutes

Instructions

Let Steaks warm up to room temperature. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Set your grill to high heat. Place the steak on the grill rack and let it brown for about one minute. Flip steaks to the other side for another minute so that it browns evenly. Reduce the grill to 250°F or move steaks to cool side of grill if using coals. Cook the steak slowly until it reaches an internal temperature of 140°F, about 5 minutes. Remove the steak from the grill and let it rest under tinfoil for 3-5 minutes. Enjoy!

Goes Great with our in-house Chimichuri Sauce!