Local artisans and community come together for Tannery Arts Center Spring Art Market

The Spring Art Market returns on Mother’s Day weekend with 40+ artisans and artists filling the Tannery Arts campus. Produced by Arts Council Santa Cruz County the annual market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th.

The free family-friendly event offers a wide range of activities for the shoppers and art admirers alike. Local artisans will be showcasing and selling their work. Throughout the market you will find handmade ceramics, unique jewelry, paintings and prints, candles, self-care products, one-of-a-kind clothing, and much more.

The Spring Art Market will represent a gorgeous variety of locally made fine art, including painting, woodworking, ceramics, and jewelry. There’s nothing like the beauty of flowers and art to celebrate spring! — Bree Karpavage, Spring Art Market Coordinator

The campus will be brought to life with live music from La Familla De Calle and Aquin, consisting of Genoa Brown and Jase “Monk” Earl with beer and wine from Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing and Big Basin Vineyards available for purchase. Also on the menu Arts Council has secured Epoch Foods, Taquizas Gabriel, and sweet treats from LaLi for anyone looking for a bite to eat.

Guests can also savor the spring season with local flowers for sale from Happy Patch Flowers, Quaintrelle Farms, and Localife Flowers. “The diversity of artists this year is amazing,” says Bree Karpavage, Spring Art Market Coordinator and founder of the Santa Cruz Mountains Makers Markets.

1 / 2 Children and adults alike can participate in free art activities, such as a glass-blowing demonstration by Chris Mosley, Public Art Bingo with Linda Cover, and Bird Quest with Suzy Radonsky. (Arts Council Santa Cruz County) 2 / 2 The Tannery Arts Center Spring Art Market is a must-attend event for those who appreciate fine art, music, and delicious food and drink. (Arts Council Santa Cruz County)

Youngsters and the young at heart can engage in free art activities, such as a glass blowing demo with Chris Mosley, Public Art Bingo with Linda Cover, and Bird Quest with Suzy Radonsky. Local artist Kirk McNeill will also be spinning the Sharky-Go-Round.

“The Spring Art Market is a beautiful way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend,” says Mercedes Lewis, Tannery Program Manager for Arts Council Santa Cruz County. “Bring the whole family and find the perfect gift for all the special women in your life while supporting our local creative entrepreneurs.”

The Tannery Arts Center Spring Art Market is a must-attend event for those who appreciate fine art, music, and delicious food and drink. With something for everyone, it’s the perfect way to spend Mother’s Day weekend with family and friends.